Code Black

Most Recent

'Quantico' hires 'Code Black' creator as season 3 showrunner

Quantico hires Code Black creator as new showrunner for season 3

Priyanka Chopra and three other cast members have also confirmed their return
Read More
CBS renews 'Code Black' for season 3

CBS renews Code Black for season 3

Read More
WATCH: 'Code Black' star on how to break bad news like a TV doctor

Code Black: Boris Kodjoe breaks bad news

Read More
Rob Lowe took over our Instagram story to tour the 'Code Black' set

Rob Lowe took over EW's Instagram story to tour the Code Black set

Read More
WATCH: Rob Lowe is 'rogue' with Marcia Gay Harden on 'Code Black'

Code Black: Rob Lowe and Marcia Gay Harden talk season 2

Read More
'Code Black': Rob Lowe jeopardizes a doctor's life in season 2 trailer

Code Black season 2 trailer features Rob Lowe

Read More

More Code Black

Rob Lowe joins cast of 'Code Black'

Rob Lowe joins cast of Code Black

Read More
Meagan Good checks in for recurring role on 'Code Black'

Code Black: Meagan Good cast in recurring role on CBS medical drama

Read More
Boris Kodjoe joins CBS medical drama 'Code Black'

Boris Kodjoe joins Code Black, CBS medical drama

Read More
CBS orders more 'Code Black'

CBS orders more Code Black

Read More
'Code Black' Q&A: Marcia Gay Harden talks the real fake stress of playing a doctor

Code Black: Marcia Gay Harden talks the real fake stress of playing a doctor: Interview

Read More
'Code Black' premiere recap: 'Pilot'

Code Black series premiere recap: Pilot

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com