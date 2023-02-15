Cocaine Bear goes for high scores with a people-eating 8-bit video game
Things get grisly in Cocaine Bear: The Rise of Pablo Escobear.
Cocaine Bear director Elizabeth Banks says she would totally make Cocaine Shark
"'Jaws' with cocaine? I don't see how that loses."
Elizabeth Banks says horror-comedy Cocaine Bear is 'such a fun chapter in that bear's story'
The director of the woodsy thriller, inspired by true events, is definitely on the side of her title character: "Cokey outmatches the Revenant bear every time out."
Yes, Cocaine Bear is based on the true story of a bear who ate way too much cocaine
Everything you need to know about the real story behind Elizabeth Banks's wild upcoming action-comedy.