C'mon C'mon star Woody Norman talks bonding with Joaquin Phoenix
The 12-year-old English actor stars alongside Joaquin Phoenix in Mike Mills' black and white indie 'C'mon C'mon.'
Mike Mills says Joaquin Phoenix was perfect for heartfelt indie C'mon, C'mon because he 'isn't too sweet'
"Let's be honest I can be too sweet," the director tells EW. "Joaquin isn't too sweet so I thought we would be a good combination and I think it really played out."
