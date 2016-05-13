Clueless

Alicia Silverstone (and her dog) want to free Britney Spears in new video: 'We stand with you'
The actress shares a video supporting the Free Britney movement as Spears' conservatorship battle wages on.
Watch Alicia Silverstone re-enact a classic Clueless scene with her son for film's 26th anniversary
"You're not letting her go out like that, are you?"
Alicia Silverstone recreates iconic Clueless scene (and outfit) in TikTok debut
Peacock says 'as if' to Clueless reboot as the network passes on TV series
The streaming service's planned "baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted" revival of the Alicia Silverstone movie classic is not moving forward, but may be redeveloped.
Celebrate 25th anniversary of Clueless with trivia facts that'll make you say 'As if!'
Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington auditioned for Clueless, destiny said 'as if!'
Clueless is rollin' (with the homies) back to theaters for 25th anniversary
As If!, the Clueless pop-up celebrating film's 25th anniversary is arriving in March
'Adderall-fueled' Clueless TV series reboot featuring Dionne in the works
Trixie Mattel, Katya, Issa Rae, more to live-read Romy & Michele, Clueless
Makeover Magic: The secrets behind your favorite romantic comedy makeovers
Alicia Silverstone meets Clueless musical star Dove Cameron
A Clueless remake is in the works at Paramount

Amy Heckerling Clueless musical update, reflects on films ahead of Metrograph retrospective
Article // May 13, 2016
Seth Rogen, Bradley Cooper, 'audition' for Clueless in W magazine video
Article // January 19, 2016
AMAs: Clueless reunion brings Alicia Silverstone, Jeremy Sisto together
Article // November 23, 2015
Is 'Clueless' better than 'Mean Girls'?
Article // October 30, 2015
Breckin Meyer: Clueless anniversary marked with skateboard photo
Article // July 19, 2015
Clueless costume designer on Cher's yellow suit: It was so important to choose the first look
Article // July 17, 2015
Clueless turns 20: Test your knowledge in our quiz
Article // July 14, 2015
Cher's virtual reality closet from 'Clueless' could soon be a reality
Article // August 21, 2013
As if! 'Clueless' inspires clothing collection for Spring 2013
Article // January 07, 2013
Feedback: Nov. 2, 2012
Article // October 26, 2012
Stacey Dash defends Romney endorsement
Article // October 10, 2012
'Clueless' star Stacey Dash supports Mitt Romney
Article // October 08, 2012
'Clueless' reunion: Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd, and the rest of the gang get back together
Article // October 05, 2012
Clueless {1995}
Article // October 05, 2012
Style and Design: The 'Clueless' fashion comeback, Adam Levine's faux facial hair and more
Article // July 13, 2012
Clueless
Article // April 27, 2012
A 'Clueless' reunion on ABC's 'Suburgatory'
Article // April 06, 2012
Alicia Silverstone feeds her son from her own mouth
Article // March 27, 2012
'Clueless' Is More
Article // July 26, 2002
Sweeps season hits TV
Article // May 07, 1999
Great Expectations;Clueless;William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet
Article // July 24, 1998
Clueless, Great Expectations, and more
Article // July 23, 1998
The Junior League
Article // November 14, 1997
''Sabrina, The Teenage Witch'' and ''Clueless''
Article // October 25, 1996
''Clueless'' aims to leap from big screen to Friday nights
Article // September 13, 1996
