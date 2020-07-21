Clerks 3

Most Recent

Kevin Smith says he's making 'Clerks III' with original stars to return

Kevin Smith says he's making Clerks III with original stars to return

Read More
Kevin Smith says you can thank 'Tusk' for 'Clerks 3'

Kevin Smith says you can thank 'Tusk' for 'Clerks 3'

Read More
'Clerks 3': Weinsteins pass, Kevin Smith still making

'Clerks 3': Weinsteins pass, Kevin Smith still making

Read More
Kevin Smith tweets 'Clerks 3' status update: First draft is complete

Kevin Smith tweets 'Clerks 3' status update: First draft is complete

Read More
'Clerks 3': Kevin Smith posts first page of screenplay

'Clerks 3': Kevin Smith posts first page of screenplay

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com