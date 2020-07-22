City Slickers

Most Recent

The reissue of ''City Slickers''

The reissue of ''City Slickers''

Find out if the collector's edition of the Billy Crystal western comedy is worth a watch
Read More
Movie Reviews: 'City Slickers' and 'City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly's Gold'

Movie Reviews: 'City Slickers' and 'City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly's Gold'

Billy the Kidder: With the original movie, Billy Crystal turned his gefilte-fish-out-of-water shtick into hit fodder, but the sequel finds him fenced in by his own cynicism
Read More
The Cow Costar of 'City Slickers'

The Cow Costar of 'City Slickers'

Hollywood and Bovine
Read More
Props that made the movie

Props that made the movie

Performers from ''The Prince of Tides,'' ''My Girl,'' and others that will never get their time to shine
Read More
City Slickers

City Slickers

Read More
Comics in crisis

Comics in crisis

Mel Brooks, Billy Crystal, and Steve Martin are some of actors starring in mid-life crisis flicks
Read More

More City Slickers

Movie's animated credits

Movie's animated credits

Blockbusters like ''City Slickers,'' ''Soapdish,'' and more open with cartoons
Read More
Best and worst movie posters

Best and worst movie posters

EW rates this summer's blockbuster ads from ''Jungle Fever,'' ''Thelma & Louise,'' and more
Read More
Who's in ''City Slickers''

Who's in ''City Slickers''

Read More
Summer movie picks

Summer movie picks

Read More
City Slickers

City Slickers

Read More
Behind the scenes of "City Slickers"

Behind the scenes of "City Slickers"

Read More

All City Slickers

City Slickers

City Slickers

Article // June 14, 1991
Read More
Who is Daniel Stern?

Who is Daniel Stern?

Article // June 14, 1991
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com