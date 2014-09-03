Skip to content
Follow Us
Home
Cinderella
Cinderella
Share
Cinderella
Most Recent
Disney Family Singalong Sneak Peek: Demi Lovato - "A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes"
Demi Lovato sings
Cinderella
ballad in sneak peek for Disney's singalong
Read More
Image
Cinderella: Richard Madden dishes on his Disney jockstrap to Graham Norton
Read More
Image
Cinderella Blu-ray Q&A: Kenneth Branagh explains why he took directing gig
Read More
Image
Box office report: 'Home' overperforms with $54 million debut
Read More
Image
Box office preview: 'Home' faces off against 'Get Hard'
Read More
Image
Box office preview: 'Insurgent' to usurp 'Cinderella's' throne
Read More
More Cinderella
Image
'Cinderella' has a charmed Friday at box office: $23M
Image
'Cinderella': The reviews are in...
Image
Box office preview: 'Cinderella' takes on 'Run All Night'
Image
How Cate Blanchett went bad (while still looking good) as the evil stepmother in 'Cinderella'
Image
Surprise: Disney's original 'Cinderella' is really about friendship
Lily James in Cinderella
'Cinderella': EW review
Image
Cinderella stories: 16 of the weirdest ones
Image
Richard Madden's Prince is captivated in new 'Cinderella' exclusive clip
Image
'Cinderella' gets midnight-themed trailer for New Year's
Hogwarts
Chinese art institute resembles Hogwarts Castle
Frozen Let It Go 02
'Frozen' short will play before 'Cinderella'
'Cinderella' gets an Annie Leibovitz glam shot in new poster
All Cinderella
Nene Leakes
Nene Leakes to make Broadway debut as wicked stepmother in 'Cinderella'
Article
//
September 03, 2014
Image
Sherri Shepherd will play Cinderella's wicked stepmother on Broadway
Article
//
August 05, 2014
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer to play Cinderella on Broadway
Article
//
August 04, 2014
Cinderella 01
Disney's 'Cinderella' teaser: If the shoe fits...
Article
//
May 15, 2014
Image
Carly Rae Jepsen reflects on her Broadway 'Cinderella' story
Article
//
March 05, 2014
Why NBC should pick 'Cinderella' as next live musical
Article
//
December 10, 2013
Image
Fran Drescher joins Broadway's 'Cinderella' as wicked stepmother
Article
//
December 09, 2013
Image
Cinderonce: The Cinderella musical set entirely to Beyonce songs
Article
//
August 21, 2013
'Cinderella': Director Kenneth Branagh previews his plan for the classic fairy tale at Disney's D23
Article
//
August 10, 2013
Casting Net: Keira Knightley, Elizabeth Banks and more
Article
//
June 26, 2013
Image
'Cinderella' costume designer William Ivey Long on the 2013 Tony nominees
Article
//
May 01, 2013
Motown Dixon Lekae
Broadway box office: 'Motown' musical joins Million Dollar Club
Article
//
March 18, 2013
Barrymore Sandler Casting
Casting Net: Drew Barrymore to reunite with Adam Sandler; Plus, Emma Watson will not be the next Cinderella, Jude Law, more
Article
//
March 12, 2013
Emma Watson
Casting Net: Emma Watson in talks to play Cinderella; Plus Gary Oldman, David Lynch, and more
Article
//
February 28, 2013
CINDERELLA SLIPPERS
Cinderella gets a new pair of (designer) glass slippers for her Broadway debut
Article
//
January 25, 2013
SNOW WHITE AND THE HUNTSMAN
Cate Blanchett as Cinderella's stepmother
Article
//
November 28, 2012
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett in talks for 'Cinderella'
Article
//
November 28, 2012
Cinderella
Rodger & Hammerstein's version of 'Cinderella' to debut on Broadway, with a twist ending
Article
//
August 08, 2012
MORE COOL THINGS
Article
//
June 25, 1993
Cinderella
Article
//
April 09, 1993
Cinderella
Article
//
December 21, 1990
