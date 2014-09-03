Cinderella

Most Recent

Demi Lovato sings Cinderella ballad in sneak peek for Disney's singalong
Cinderella: Richard Madden dishes on his Disney jockstrap to Graham Norton
Cinderella Blu-ray Q&A: Kenneth Branagh explains why he took directing gig
Box office report: 'Home' overperforms with $54 million debut
Box office preview: 'Home' faces off against 'Get Hard'
Box office preview: 'Insurgent' to usurp 'Cinderella's' throne
Advertisement

More Cinderella

'Cinderella' has a charmed Friday at box office: $23M
'Cinderella': The reviews are in...
Box office preview: 'Cinderella' takes on 'Run All Night'
How Cate Blanchett went bad (while still looking good) as the evil stepmother in 'Cinderella'
Surprise: Disney's original 'Cinderella' is really about friendship
'Cinderella': EW review
Cinderella stories: 16 of the weirdest ones

All Cinderella

Nene Leakes to make Broadway debut as wicked stepmother in 'Cinderella'
Article // September 03, 2014
Sherri Shepherd will play Cinderella's wicked stepmother on Broadway
Article // August 05, 2014
Keke Palmer to play Cinderella on Broadway
Article // August 04, 2014
Disney's 'Cinderella' teaser: If the shoe fits...
Article // May 15, 2014
Carly Rae Jepsen reflects on her Broadway 'Cinderella' story
Article // March 05, 2014
Why NBC should pick 'Cinderella' as next live musical
Article // December 10, 2013
Fran Drescher joins Broadway's 'Cinderella' as wicked stepmother
Article // December 09, 2013
Cinderonce: The Cinderella musical set entirely to Beyonce songs
Article // August 21, 2013
'Cinderella': Director Kenneth Branagh previews his plan for the classic fairy tale at Disney's D23
Article // August 10, 2013
Casting Net: Keira Knightley, Elizabeth Banks and more
Article // June 26, 2013
'Cinderella' costume designer William Ivey Long on the 2013 Tony nominees
Article // May 01, 2013
Broadway box office: 'Motown' musical joins Million Dollar Club
Article // March 18, 2013
Casting Net: Drew Barrymore to reunite with Adam Sandler; Plus, Emma Watson will not be the next Cinderella, Jude Law, more
Article // March 12, 2013
Casting Net: Emma Watson in talks to play Cinderella; Plus Gary Oldman, David Lynch, and more
Article // February 28, 2013
Cinderella gets a new pair of (designer) glass slippers for her Broadway debut
Article // January 25, 2013
Cate Blanchett as Cinderella's stepmother
Article // November 28, 2012
Cate Blanchett in talks for 'Cinderella'
Article // November 28, 2012
Rodger & Hammerstein's version of 'Cinderella' to debut on Broadway, with a twist ending
Article // August 08, 2012
MORE COOL THINGS
Article // June 25, 1993
Cinderella
Article // April 09, 1993
Cinderella
Article // December 21, 1990
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com