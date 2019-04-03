Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Most Recent

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 binge recap: A goddess-send of a final season
Here's to all that is mad, weird, and perverse about the final season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
Sabrina showrunner hints the now-canceled Part 5 would've been Riverdale crossover
Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teases the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will continue in comic book form.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina to end with Part 4
The final 8 episodes will air in late 2020.
50 Shades of Scratch: Sabrina star on Nick's BDSM turn in Part 3, and wilder Part 4
In Part 3, Nick gets an itch he just needs to Scratch.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina boss breaks down THAT kiss, reignited love triangle, and more
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina boss unpacks that finale time travel paradox twist
More Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

All the Riverdale Easter eggs in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 binge recap: Episodes 1-8
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina boss says musical performances are now 'a hallmark of the show'
Sabrina is the new queen of Hell in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina part 3 trailer
Kiernan Shipka sings in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina part 3 first look music video
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina part 3 gets January premiere date
Archie and Sabrina's romance creates drama in new comic preview

All Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka says 'Nick makes sense' for Sabrina
TV // April 03, 2019
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cast previews darker, sexier part 2
TV // April 01, 2019
Here's everything coming to Netflix in April 2019
TV // March 19, 2019
Sabrina embraces the darkness in Chilling Adventures season 2 trailer
TV // March 18, 2019
Netflix orders even more Chilling Adventures of Sabrina episodes
TV // December 18, 2018
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina recap: Not quite a nightmare before Christmas
Recaps // December 14, 2018
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina boss previews holiday episode and a 'sexier' season 2
TV // December 11, 2018
The holidays are wicked in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale trailer
TV // December 04, 2018
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina drops Part 2 premiere date in new teaser
TV // December 01, 2018
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina casts a young Sabrina for its holiday episode
TV // November 28, 2018
Sabrina the Teenage Witch is getting a new, non-'chilling' comic series
Books // November 14, 2018
Netflix Christmas programming includes Chilling Adventures of Sabrina holiday special
TV // November 12, 2018
Did you catch this Sandman homage in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina?
TV // October 30, 2018
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Tati Gabrielle says to expect a different Sabrina in season 2
TV // October 29, 2018
A ranking of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina episodes from least to most, ahem, chilling  
TV // October 29, 2018
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina boss has a few ideas for a Riverdale crossover
TV // October 26, 2018
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina binge recap: Welcome to Greendale
Recaps // October 26, 2018
Sabrina the Teenage Witch cast sends 'best witches' to Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
TV // October 25, 2018
Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina starts strong but loses a bit of its magic: EW review
TV // October 23, 2018
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars introduce Aunts Zelda and Hilda
TV // October 23, 2018
Riverdale showrunner originally thought of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka for role of Betty
TV // October 12, 2018
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina showrunner is 'hopeful' for eventual Riverdale crossover
TV // October 05, 2018
Sabrina was almost on Riverdale — here's why it didn't happen
TV // October 03, 2018
Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina trailer embraces the horror
TV // October 03, 2018
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cast previews a darker show than you might expect
TV // September 13, 2018
