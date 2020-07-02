Chicken Run 2 in the works at Netflix, 20 years after original was released
Production on a follow-up to the 2000 animated film is set to start next year.
Here are the three oddest Oscar campaigns
EW.com explains how the makers of ''Chicken Run'' and ''Dinosaur'' are shaking things up
A summer of bad movies means lower standards
Lisa Schwarzbaum challenges you to name a worthy movie since ''Chicken Run''
''Chicken Run'' hits $100 million
But director Nick Park says fans will have to wait for Wallace and Gromit's big screen debut
''Scary Movie'' blows away ''Perfect Storm'' and ''The Patriot''
Keenen Ivory Wayans' horror spoof is the summer's second biggest opener