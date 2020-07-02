Chicken Run

Most Recent

Chicken Run 2 in the works at Netflix, 20 years after original was released
Production on a follow-up to the 2000 animated film is set to start next year.
'No one in the U.S. would understand it': Inside the making of Chicken Run
Here are the three oddest Oscar campaigns
EW.com explains how the makers of ''Chicken Run'' and ''Dinosaur'' are shaking things up
A summer of bad movies means lower standards
Lisa Schwarzbaum challenges you to name a worthy movie since ''Chicken Run''
''Chicken Run'' hits $100 million
But director Nick Park says fans will have to wait for Wallace and Gromit's big screen debut
''Scary Movie'' blows away ''Perfect Storm'' and ''The Patriot''
Keenen Ivory Wayans' horror spoof is the summer's second biggest opener
Advertisement

More Chicken Run

''Perfect Storm'' tops ''The Patriot''
The July 4 box office take is headed for a record
''Chicken Run'''s best jokes fly over the heads of kids
Ty Burr says two family friendly summer movies are really aimed at grown-ups
Chicken Run
Aardman's ''Chicken Run''
Here's a preview of the summer's breakout film stars
Chicken Run
Drew Barrymore, Matt Damon, and more on the ''Titan A.E.'' website

EW Online rates the cyber appeal of the summer's upcoming blockbuster animated films

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com