Most Recent
'Chicago Fire' gifts fans a double dose of blast from the past in fall finale
Chicago Fire
gifts fans a double dose of blast from the past in fall finale
Read More
Next
'Chicago Fire' sneak peek: Monica Raymund's return makes for an awkward Dawsey reunion
Chicago Fire
sneak peek: Monica Raymund's return makes for an awkward Dawsey reunion
Read More
Next
Surprise! 'Chicago Fire' alum Monica Raymund returning for winter finale
Surprise!
Chicago Fire
alum Monica Raymund returning for winter finale
Read More
Next
'Chicago Fire' star Yuriy Sardarov bids farewell to Otis
Chicago Fire
star Yuriy Sardarov bids farewell to Otis
Read More
Next
How the 'Chicago Fire' showrunner fools spoiler-seeking fans on Twitter
How the
Chicago Fire
showrunner fools spoiler-seeking fans on Twitter
Read More
Next
Get a first look at the next 'Chicago Fire' crossover with 'Chicago P.D.'
Get a first look at the next
Chicago Fire
crossover with
Chicago P.D.
Read More
Next
More Chicago Fire
Monica Raymund announces 'Chicago Fire' exit: 'It's time for me to move on'
Monica Raymund announces
Chicago Fire
exit: 'It's time for me to move on'
Read More
Next
'Law & Order: SVU,' 'Chicago' shows renewed at NBC
Law & Order: SVU
,
Chicago
shows renewed at NBC
Read More
Next
'Chicago Fire' actress DuShon Monique Brown dies at 49
Chicago Fire
actress DuShon Monique Brown dies at 49
Read More
Next
'Chicago P.D.'-'Fire' crossover preview shows unflappable Platt looking flapped
Chicago P.D.
-
Fire
crossover preview shows unflappable Platt looking flapped
Read More
Next
Spoiler Room: Scoop on 'Chicago Fire,' 'Once Upon a Time,' 'Hawaii Five-0' and more
Spoiler Room: Scoop on
Chicago Fire
,
Once Upon a Time
,
Hawaii Five-0
and more
Read More
Next
'Chicago Fire': Sarah Shahi returning for season-ending arc
Sarah Shahi returning for season-ending
Chicago Fire
arc
Read More
Next
Chicago Fire
: We're about to meet Severide's mom... and she's an Emmy-winner
Close
Close
Previous
Chicago Fire
sneak peek: Otis airs Brett's dirty laundry to the whole firehouse
Chicago Fire
boss promises that hot hot hot hookup wasn't just a one-off
Chicago Fire
boss previews plenty of Dawsey drama in 2018
Chicago Fire
boss explains all those post-cliffhanger twists
Chicago Fire
EP says one character is not coming back — and we are not okay
Next
All Chicago Fire
'Chicago Fire': How a new love interest could change the future of Molly's
Chicago Fire
: How a new love interest could change the future of Molly's
TV
//
September 15, 2017
Read More
Next
New 'Chicago Fire' posters feature Jesse Spencer and OMG is Casey alive?
New
Chicago Fire
posters feature Jesse Spencer and OMG is Casey alive?
TV
//
August 31, 2017
Read More
Next
'Chicago Fire' finale: Who's going to survive?
Chicago Fire
finale: Who's going to survive?
TV
//
June 17, 2020
Read More
Next
'Chicago Fire,' 'Chicago Med,' 'Chicago P.D.' renewed by NBC
Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D.,
and
Chicago Med
renewed by NBC
TV
//
May 10, 2017
Read More
Next
'Chicago Justice' EP previews 'Fire'-'P.D.' crossover launch event
Chicago
EP previews
Justice
's 3-hour crossover launch and the future of the franchise
TV
//
March 01, 2017
Read More
Next
'Chicago Justice,' 'Fire,' and 'P.D.' crossover just got personal
Chicago Justice
,
Fire
, and
P.D.
crossover gets personal in sneak peek
TV
//
February 27, 2017
Read More
Next
'Chicago Fire' and 'P.D.' bosses talk Severide's dark days
Chicago Fire
and
P.D
. bosses talk Severide's dark days and romantic future
TV
//
January 03, 2017
Read More
Next
'Chicago Fire,' 'P.D.' crossover: EPs tease starting 2017 'with a bang'
Chicago Fire
and
P.D.
EPs tease crossover starting 2017 'with a bang'
TV
//
January 02, 2017
Read More
Next
'Chicago Fire' creator breaks down episode 100's big surprises
Chicago Fire creator breaks down episode 100
Article
//
December 07, 2016
Read More
Next
'One Chicago' recap: 'One Hundred'
Chicago Fire recap: Season 5, Episode 8
Article
//
December 07, 2016
Read More
Next
Taylor Kinney felt 'silly and bizarre' filming 'Chicago Fire' pilot
Chicago Fire: Taylor Kinney recalls filming the pilot
Article
//
December 06, 2016
Read More
Next
'Chicago Fire' creator teases how the pilot inspired episode 100
Chicago Fire creator teases episode 100
Article
//
December 06, 2016
Read More
Next
'One Chicago' recap: 'Lift Each Other'
Chicago Fire recap: Season 5, Episode 7
Article
//
November 30, 2016
Read More
Next
'One Chicago' recap: 'That Day'
Chicago Fire recap: Season 5, Episode 6
Article
//
November 23, 2016
Read More
Next
'Chicago Fire': Sylvie seduces Antonio in this sexy sneak peek
Chicago Fire clip: Brett seduces Dawson
Article
//
November 18, 2016
Read More
Next
'One Chicago' recap: 'I Held Her Hand' / '300,000 Likes' / 'A Shot Heard Round the World'
One Chicago recap: Week Nine
Article
//
November 17, 2016
Read More
Next
'One Chicago' recap: 'Nobody Else Is Dying Today' / 'Inherent Bias'
One Chicago recap: Week Seven
Article
//
November 04, 2016
Read More
Next
'One Chicago' recap: 'Scorched Earth' / 'A War Zone' / 'Alternative Medicine'
One Chicago recap: Week Six
Article
//
October 28, 2016
Read More
Next
'One Chicago' recap: 'A Real Wake-Up Call' / 'Extreme Measures'
One Chicago recap: Week Five
Article
//
October 21, 2016
Read More
Next
'Chicago Fire': How Jimmy's departure will affect Firehouse 51
Chicago Fire: Details on Jimmy's departure
Article
//
October 19, 2016
Read More
Next
'Chicago Fire' star makes shocking exit
Chicago Fire star makes shocking exit
Article
//
October 18, 2016
Read More
Next
'One Chicago' recap: 'The Hose or the Animal' / 'Big Friends Big Enemies' / 'Brother's Keeper'
Chicago Fire premiere, Chicago PD, Chicago Med recap: Week Four
Article
//
October 14, 2016
Read More
Next
'Chicago Fire' bosses preview struggles ahead at Firehouse 51
Chicago Fire bosses preview season 5
Article
//
October 11, 2016
Read More
Next
WATCH: Jesse Spencer teases steamy new storyline on 'Chicago Fire'
Chicago Fire: Jesse Spencer teases steamy season 5
Article
//
October 10, 2016
Read More
Next
'Chicago Fire': What's next for Dawson and Casey?
Chicago Fire: What's next for Dawson and Casey?
Article
//
October 30, 2019
Read More
Next
Load More
Close
