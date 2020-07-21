''Hostel'' scares away the box office competition
The fright flick had tough competition from ''Narnia,'' but still managed to take the No. 1 spotRead More
''Narnia'' will fight off a ''Hostel'' takeover
Dave Karger's online-only prediction: The Disney blockbuster will prevail, but only after a scare from executive producer Quentin Tarantino's ''Hostel''Read More
''Kong'' will remain king over Christmas weekend
The big ape will fend off challenges from ''Cheaper by the Dozen 2,'' ''Fun With Dick and Jane,'' and several other newcomersRead More
The latest in movie trailers
We rate the latest teasers for ''Superman Returns,'' ''X-Men 3,'' ''Cheaper by the Dozen 2,'' and ''Pirates of the Caribbean''Read More