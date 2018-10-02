Top Navigation
Charlie's Angels (2019)
Charlie's Angels (2019)
Charlie's Angels (2019)
'Charlie's Angels' failed because the franchise era as we know it is changing
Charlie's Angels
failed because the franchise era as we know it is changing: Opinion
The reboot saved its best ideas for the sequel.
Elizabeth Banks still 'proud' of 'Charlie's Angels' after 'flop' opening weekend
Elizabeth Banks still 'proud' of
Charlie's Angels
after 'flop' opening weekend
Elizabeth Banks on 'Charlie's Angels' reboot criticism: 'You've had 37 'Spider-Man' movies'
Elizabeth Banks on
Charlie's Angels
reboot criticism: 'You've had 37
Spider-Man
movies'
How Elizabeth Banks put together the 'Charlie's Angels' mid-credits scene
How Elizabeth Banks put together the
Charlie's Angels
mid-credits scene
'Charlie's Angels' unleashes a riotous Kristen Stewart on movie that is try-hard trash
Charlie's Angels
unleashes a riotous Kristen Stewart on movie that is try-hard trash: EW review
Become a 'Charlie's Angels' recruit with EW's Instagram and Snapchat lens
Become a
Charlie's Angels
recruit with EW's Instagram and Snapchat lens
Kristen Stewart, 'Charlie's Angels' fight evil with 'RuPaul's Drag Race' queens in new short film
Kristen Stewart,
Charlie's Angels
fight evil with
RuPaul's Drag Race
queens in new short film
Kristen Stewart and Elizabeth Banks team with Nina West, Peppermint, and Alaska in a hilarious digital short.
The real story behind the star-studded 'Charlie's Angels' theme song
The real story behind the star-studded
Charlie's Angels
theme song
Hear Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, more unite for 'Charlie's Angels' soundtrack bops
Hear Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, more unite for
Charlie's Angels
soundtrack bops
'Charlie's Angels' are day-drinking and ass-kicking in reboot's new trailer
Charlie's Angels
are day-drinking and ass-kicking in reboot's new trailer
Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey kick ass in 'Don't Call Me Angel' music video
Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey kick ass in 'Don't Call Me Angel' music video
How Lana Del Rey’s fangirl moment with Ariana Grande led to their 'Charlie’s Angels' collaboration
How Lana Del Rey’s fangirl moment with Ariana Grande led to their
Charlie’s Angels
collaboration
Breaking down the
Charlie's Angels
trailer — including that heavenly homage to the 2000 film
Did you catch this divine throwback?
Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey team up for
Charlie's Angels
theme song
Kristen Stewart leads action-packed first
Charlie's Angels
trailer
Charlie's Angels
reboot casts real-life angel Noah Centineo for key role
Kristen Stewart thankful to have Lucy Liu's blessing for
Charlie's Angels
reboot
Kristen Stewart leads cast of Elizabeth Banks'
Charlie's Angels
reboot
Kristen Stewart circling 'Charlie's Angels' movie reboot
Kristen Stewart circling
Charlie's Angels
movie reboot
October 02, 2018
Cast your vote for who should star in the 'Charlie's Angels' reboot
Charlie's Angels reboot: Who should play the angels?
October 02, 2018
Read More
Next
Elizabeth Banks is in talks to direct 'Charlie's Angels' movie reboot
Charlie's Angels reboot: Elizabeth Banks in talks to direct, produce movie
October 02, 2018
Read More
