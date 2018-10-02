Charlie's Angels (2019)

'Charlie's Angels' failed because the franchise era as we know it is changing

The reboot saved its best ideas for the sequel.
Elizabeth Banks still 'proud' of 'Charlie's Angels' after 'flop' opening weekend

Elizabeth Banks on 'Charlie's Angels' reboot criticism: 'You've had 37 'Spider-Man' movies'

How Elizabeth Banks put together the 'Charlie's Angels' mid-credits scene

'Charlie's Angels' unleashes a riotous Kristen Stewart on movie that is try-hard trash

Become a 'Charlie's Angels' recruit with EW's Instagram and Snapchat lens

Kristen Stewart, 'Charlie's Angels' fight evil with 'RuPaul's Drag Race' queens in new short film

Kristen Stewart and Elizabeth Banks team with Nina West, Peppermint, and Alaska in a hilarious digital short.
The real story behind the star-studded 'Charlie's Angels' theme song

Hear Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, more unite for 'Charlie's Angels' soundtrack bops

'Charlie's Angels' are day-drinking and ass-kicking in reboot's new trailer

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey kick ass in 'Don't Call Me Angel' music video

How Lana Del Rey’s fangirl moment with Ariana Grande led to their 'Charlie’s Angels' collaboration

Breaking down the Charlie's Angels trailer — including that heavenly homage to the 2000 film

Did you catch this divine throwback?

Kristen Stewart circling 'Charlie's Angels' movie reboot

Movies // October 02, 2018
Cast your vote for who should star in the 'Charlie's Angels' reboot

Article // October 02, 2018
Elizabeth Banks is in talks to direct 'Charlie's Angels' movie reboot

Article // October 02, 2018
