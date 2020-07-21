Central Intelligence

Most Recent

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart impersonate each other during interview

Central Intelligence: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart impersonate each other

Read More
'Central Intelligence': Dwayne Johnson reveals why he cast Kevin Hart

Central Intelligence: Dwayne Johnson reveals why he cast Kevin Hart

Here's the scoop on how Hart stood apart from the competition
Read More
'Central Intelligence': EW review

'Central Intelligence': EW review

Read More
Dwayne Johnson's 'Central Intelligence' flashback required CG muscle

Central Intelligence: Dwayne Johnson’s high school flashback required some CG muscle

Read More
Kevin Hart and The Rock talk high school and 'Central Intelligence'

Central Intelligence: Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart share high school memories

Read More
Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart take on bullies in 'Central Intelligence' trailer

Central Intelligence new trailer

Read More

More Central Intelligence

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart to host 2016 MTV Movie Awards

MTV Movie Awards 2016: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart to host

Read More
See Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart in the first 'Central Intelligence' trailer

Central Intelligence trailer stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com