Celebrity Boot Camp

Most Recent

Stupid questions with the celeb stars of ''Boot Camp''

Stupid questions with the celeb stars of ''Boot Camp''

Recruits Coolio, David Faustino, Tiffany, and Kato Kaelin dish on their stint on the Fox special
Read More
Kato, Coolio, Tiffany enlist in Fox's ''Boot Camp''

Kato, Coolio, Tiffany enlist in Fox's ''Boot Camp''

They'll be among the sorta-famous folks drilling for dollars in a two-hour celebrity version of last year's reality hit
Read More
A boy drowns at Tommy Lee's house

A boy drowns at Tommy Lee's house

Plus, a series of celebrity stalkers, the last word in KISS memorabilia, and more
Read More
Boot Camp finalists Jen Whitlow and Ryan Wolf speak

Boot Camp finalists Jen Whitlow and Ryan Wolf speak

Boot Camp finalists Jen Whitlow and Ryan Wolf talk to EW
Read More
''Boot Camp'''s Whitlow wins the $500,000

''Boot Camp'''s Whitlow wins the $500,000

Wolf was in the lead, but the recruits banded together to shut him out, says Justine Elias
Read More
A tale of the remaining two 'Boot Camp'-ers

A tale of the remaining two 'Boot Camp'-ers

Who will take home the $500,000?
Read More

More Celebrity Boot Camp

''Boot Camp'' ditches the Moretti/y duo

''Boot Camp'' ditches the Moretti/y duo

Howlin' Wolf and Whitlow the Blank are well matched for the two part finale, says Justine Elias
Read More
''Boot Camp'' recruits send Jackson packing

''Boot Camp'' recruits send Jackson packing

But we're still not seeing enough of those loudmouth D.I.s, says Justine Elias
Read More
''Princess'' Coddington gets booted from ''Boot Camp''

''Princess'' Coddington gets booted from ''Boot Camp''

Read More
''Boot Camp'''s sexist plumber gets the boot

''Boot Camp'''s sexist plumber gets the boot

Read More
''Survivor'''s winner will be announced live

''Survivor'''s winner will be announced live

Read More
Meyer's schemes get him ousted from ''Boot Camp''

Meyer's schemes get him ousted from ''Boot Camp''

Read More

All Celebrity Boot Camp

''Boot Camp'' veers from its intriguing premise

''Boot Camp'' veers from its intriguing premise

Article // April 11, 2001
Read More
EW.com's guide to surviving ''Boot Camp''

EW.com's guide to surviving ''Boot Camp''

Article // April 06, 2001
Read More
Sarge And In Charge

Sarge And In Charge

Article // March 30, 2001
Read More
Meet ''Boot Camp'''s drill instructors

Meet ''Boot Camp'''s drill instructors

Article // March 29, 2001
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com