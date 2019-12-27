Cats (2019 movie)

Tom Hooper directs a star-studded adaptation of the long-running Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.

Most Recent

Did Hugh Jackman turn down a role in the Cats movie? 'Umm… yep'

Cats nearly sweeps 2020 Razzie Awards, John Travolta, Hilary Duff also winners(?)

Judi Dench hasn't seen Cats, but she's delighted by her Razzie nomination

Justin Bieber asks James Corden: How much do you regret doing Cats?

And James Corden answered.
Visual Effects Society's claws come out after Oscars Cats joke

James Corden and Rebel Wilson bring Cats to the Oscars

More Cats (2019 movie)

Cats, Rambo: Last Blood lead 2020 Razzies nominations

A guide to the 2020 Best Original Song Golden Globe nominees

It's Bey meets Tay meets Elsa.
I took my dad, a veterinarian, to see Cats — he has some thoughts

Evan Rachel Wood slams Cats: 'Worst thing I have ever seen'

EW's 2019 naughty and nice list

The best and worst reviewed movies of 2019

Let's talk about the most bonkers moments in Cats

All Cats (2019 movie)

Cats is exactly as crazy as you thought it would be: Review

Movie Reviews // December 27, 2019
Director Tom Hooper defends Cats

Movies // December 18, 2019
Taylor Swift's real cats were the inspiration for another actor's Cats character

Movies // December 16, 2019
Watch the Cats world premiere red carpet live stream

Movies // December 16, 2019
Your pop culture horoscope for December: Little Women, Harry Styles, and The Rise of Skywalker

Movies // December 10, 2019
Cats movie has purrfect response to viral Woman Yelling at Cat meme

Movies // November 28, 2019
Cats releases new trailer, continues to look bonkers

Movies // November 19, 2019
Listen to Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber's new song from Cats

Movies // November 15, 2019
Hear a snippet of Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber's new Cats song

Movies // October 24, 2019
Watch Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, James Corden in new behind-the-scenes preview of Cats

Movies // September 10, 2019
Watch a Stephen King-approved horror mash-up trailer for the new Cats movie

Movies // August 15, 2019
Everywhere you look there's Nick Offerman's face on the Full House and Cats characters

TV // August 08, 2019
Rebel Wilson knows people found the Cats trailer creepy: 'I loved the reaction'

Movies // July 30, 2019
Jordan Peele agrees: Cats trailer 'fits better' with song from Us 

Trailers // July 19, 2019
Watch the first Cats trailer with Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, and more

Movies // July 19, 2019
Cats first look: Behind the scenes of the musical with Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson

Movies // July 17, 2019
Taylor Swift went to 'cat school' to prepare for the Cats movie

Movies // May 10, 2019
Cats brings behind-the-scenes footage for CinemaCon first look

Movies // April 03, 2019
Idris Elba to join Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift in Cats movie adaptation

Movies // October 17, 2018
Cats film adaptation to take release date originally slated for Wicked

Movies // August 31, 2018
Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen reportedly join Cats film adaptation

Movies // July 20, 2018
