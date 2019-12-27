Top Navigation
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Cats (2019 movie)
Tom Hooper directs a star-studded adaptation of the long-running Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.
Most Recent
Did Hugh Jackman turn down a role in the 'Cats' movie? 'Umm… yep'
Did Hugh Jackman turn down a role in the
Cats
movie? 'Umm… yep'
'Cats' nearly sweeps 2020 Razzie Awards, John Travolta, Hilary Duff also winners(?)
Cats
nearly sweeps 2020 Razzie Awards, John Travolta, Hilary Duff also winners(?)
Judi Dench hasn't seen 'Cats,' but she's delighted by her Razzie nomination
Judi Dench hasn't seen
Cats
, but she's delighted by her Razzie nomination
Justin Bieber asks James Corden: How much do you regret doing 'Cats'?
Justin Bieber asks James Corden: How much do you regret doing
Cats
?
And James Corden answered.
Visual Effects Society's claws come out after Oscars 'Cats' joke
Visual Effects Society's claws come out after Oscars
Cats
joke
James Corden and Rebel Wilson bring 'Cats' to the Oscars
James Corden and Rebel Wilson bring
Cats
to the Oscars
More Cats (2019 movie)
'Cats,' 'Rambo: Last Blood' lead Razzie lead 2020 Razzies nominations
Cats, Rambo: Last Blood
lead 2020 Razzies nominations
A guide to the 2020 Best Original Song Golden Globe nominees
A guide to the 2020 Best Original Song Golden Globe nominees
It's Bey meets Tay meets Elsa.
I took my dad, a veterinarian, to see ‘Cats’ — he has some thoughts
I took my dad, a veterinarian, to see
Cats
— he has some thoughts
Evan Rachel Wood slams 'Cats': 'Worst thing I have ever seen'
Evan Rachel Wood slams
Cats
: 'Worst thing I have ever seen'
EW's 2019 naughty and nice list
EW's 2019 naughty and nice list
The best and worst reviewed movies of 2019
The best and worst reviewed movies of 2019
Let's talk about the most bonkers moments in
Cats
All Cats (2019 movie)
'Cats' is exactly as crazy as you thought it would be
Cats
is exactly as crazy as you thought it would be: Review
Movie Reviews
//
December 27, 2019
Director Tom Hooper defends 'Cats'
Director Tom Hooper defends
Cats
Movies
//
December 18, 2019
Taylor Swift's real cats were the inspiration for another actor's 'Cats' character
Taylor Swift's real cats were the inspiration for another actor's
Cats
character
Movies
//
December 16, 2019
Watch the 'Cats' world premiere red carpet live stream
Watch the
Cats
world premiere red carpet live stream
Movies
//
December 16, 2019
Your pop culture horoscope for December: 'Little Women,' Harry Styles, and 'The Rise of Skywalker'
Your pop culture horoscope for December:
Little Women
, Harry Styles, and
The Rise of Skywalker
Movies
//
December 10, 2019
'Cats' movie has purrfect response to viral Woman Yelling at Cat meme
Cats
movie has
purr
fect response to viral Woman Yelling at Cat meme
Movies
//
November 28, 2019
'Cats' releases new trailer, continues to look bonkers
Cats
releases new trailer, continues to look bonkers
Movies
//
November 19, 2019
Listen to Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber's new song from 'Cats'
Listen to Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber's new song from
Cats
Movies
//
November 15, 2019
Hear a snippet of Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber's new 'Cats' song
Hear a snippet of Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber's new
Cats
song
Movies
//
October 24, 2019
Watch Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, James Corden in new behind-the-scenes preview of 'Cats'
Watch Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, James Corden in new behind-the-scenes preview of
Cats
Movies
//
September 10, 2019
Watch a Stephen King-approved horror mash-up trailer for the new 'Cats' movie
Watch a Stephen King-approved horror mash-up trailer for the new
Cats
movie
Movies
//
August 15, 2019
Everywhere you look there's Nick Offerman's face on the 'Full House' and 'Cats' characters
Everywhere you look there's Nick Offerman's face on the
Full House
and
Cats
characters
TV
//
August 08, 2019
Rebel Wilson knows people found the 'Cats' trailer creepy: 'I loved the reaction'
Rebel Wilson knows people found the
Cats
trailer creepy: 'I loved the reaction'
Movies
//
July 30, 2019
Jordan Peele agrees: 'Cats' trailer fits better with song from 'Us'
Jordan Peele agrees:
Cats
trailer 'fits better' with song from
Us
Trailers
//
July 19, 2019
Watch the first 'Cats' trailer with Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, and more
Watch the first
Cats
trailer with Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, and more
Movies
//
July 19, 2019
'Cats' first look: Behind the scenes of the musical with Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson
Cats
first look: Behind the scenes of the musical with Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson
Movies
//
July 17, 2019
Taylor Swift went to 'cat school' to prepare for the 'Cats' movie
Taylor Swift went to 'cat school' to prepare for the
Cats
movie
Movies
//
May 10, 2019
'Cats' brings behind-the-scenes footage for CinemaCon first look
Cats
brings behind-the-scenes footage for CinemaCon first look
Movies
//
April 03, 2019
Idris Elba to join Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift in 'Cats' movie adaptation
Idris Elba to join Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift in
Cats
movie adaptation
Movies
//
October 17, 2018
'Cats' film adaptation takes release date originally slated for 'Wicked'
Cats
film adaptation to take release date originally slated for
Wicked
Movies
//
August 31, 2018
Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen reportedly join 'Cats' adaptation
Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen reportedly join
Cats
film adaptation
Movies
//
July 20, 2018
