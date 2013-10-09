Skip to content
Home
Catching Fire
Catching Fire
Catching Fire
Most Recent
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games
binge-read: Revisiting
Catching Fire
Read More
Catching Fire Trailer
'Catching Fire' tops 'Iron Man 3,' reigns over 2013 box office
Read More
Tumblr
'SNL' recap: How'd Josh Hutcherson and Haim do?
Read More
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
Josh Hutcherson hosts 'SNL' with musical guest Haim: Discuss!
Read More
Hunger Games Jewelry Pin
The story behind Peeta's Catching Fire necklace and the Mockingjay pin
Read More
See Jennifer Lawrence's breezy, random 'Daily Show' interview
Read More
More Catching Fire
'Catching Fire': The 12 biggest changes from page to screen
Image
'Catching Fire': The 10 worst 'Hunger Games' products on the market
Image
'Catching Fire': Stanley Tucci's inspirations for Caesar Flickerman
'Doctor Who' meets 'Hunger Games': 13 doctors fight to the death
Jennifer Lawrence
Couture or Cray-Cray: Jennifer Lawrence's see-through dress -- POLL
Catching Fire Premiere
'Catching Fire' L.A. premiere live stream: Watch it here!
Image
Catching Fire: 'The Hunger Games' gets a wardrobe makeover
The National
Hear the National's new 'Hunger Games' soundtrack song 'Lean'
Catching Fire Event
Join Jennifer Lawrence, 'Catching Fire' cast in Google hangout
Catching-Fire-12
'Catching Fire' trailer: A deep dive
'Hunger Games: Catching Fire' gets China release
'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire': New TV spot!
All Catching Fire
Josh Hutcherson OUT Cover
Josh Hutcherson: Should Katniss, Peeta, Gale have a threesome?
Article
//
October 09, 2013
Image
'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire' tickets go on sale October 1st!
Article
//
September 06, 2013
The Hunger Games
'Catching Fire' to premiere in London
Article
//
August 13, 2013
Coldplay
'Catching Fire' soundtrack: Coldplay is in
Article
//
August 09, 2013
Catching Fire Katniss
'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire': Three changes from the book
Article
//
August 08, 2013
inthisissue
'Catching Fire' Q&A with costume designer Trish Summerville
Article
//
August 05, 2013
Finnick Catching Fire
Check out Sam Claflin as Finnick in new -- shirtless -- photo
Comic-Con
//
July 22, 2013
Image
Jennifer Lawrence 'Catching Fire' costume drama, royal baby style
Article
//
July 22, 2013
New 'Catching Fire' trailer debuts at Comic-Con
Comic-Con
//
July 20, 2013
'Catching Fire' at Comic-Con: Catch up with Jennifer Lawrence and more!
Comic-Con
//
July 20, 2013
Hunger Games
Katniss and Peeta show off new arena uniforms
Article
//
July 16, 2013
Image
'Hunger Games: Catching Fire' will have Comic-Con panel
Comic-Con
//
June 26, 2013
Capitol Couture Effie Trinket
'Hunger Games: Catching Fire' fashion Tumblr 'Capitol Couture' relaunches
Article
//
May 30, 2013
Hunger Games Catching Fire
'Hunger Games: Catching Fire' new poster showcases Jennifer Lawrence
Article
//
May 14, 2013
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth: Engagement off?
Article
//
April 23, 2013
Catching-Fire-20
Hunger Games: Catching Fire trailer -- A deep dive
Article
//
April 15, 2013
'Hunger Games': Jennifer Lawrence in 'Catching Fire' trailer -- VIDEO
Article
//
April 14, 2013
Catching Fire
'Catching Fire' pics: Katniss and Prim
Article
//
April 12, 2013
'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire': Teaser for the teaser
Article
//
April 03, 2013
Catching Fire Poster Finnick
'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire': Feast your eyes on Finnick Odair
Article
//
March 08, 2013
'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire': Well, hello there, Gale!
Article
//
March 08, 2013
'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire': Katniss' wedding dress designer revealed
Article
//
March 08, 2013
SNOW
'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire': See Peeta's new look and more Capitol portraits
Article
//
March 07, 2013
'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire': District 7 tribute Johanna Mason revealed
Article
//
March 07, 2013
Catching Fire Katniss
Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss in 'Catching Fire' Capitol Couture
Article
//
March 06, 2013
Load More
Catching Fire
