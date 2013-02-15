Scarlett's Dresser
Costume designer Julie Weiss on taking her collaboration with Scarlett Johansson from the big screen to the Broadway stageRead More
Feedback: Feb 15 2013
You talk, we listenRead More
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Scarlett Johansson stars in a languorous revival of the Tennesee Williams classicRead More
Stage: Dec. 21, 2012
A look at current and upcoming Stage showsRead More
Cat On A Hot Tin Roof
Ashley Judd purrs and Jason Patric pouts, but the parents give this Cat its claws.Read More
Ashley Judd passes up Catwoman for Broadway
She'll make her Broadway debut in ''Cat on a Hot Tin Roof''Read More