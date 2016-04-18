Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Castle
Chevron Right
Castle
Share
Castle
Nathan Fillion and Stana Katic team up as a crime novelist and a homicide detective — but are they more than partners?
Most Recent
Watch the stars of 'Cheers,' 'Castle,' more reunite in teasers for ABC's 'Cast From the Past Week'
Watch the stars of
Cheers
,
Castle
, and more reunite in teasers for ABC's 'Cast From the Past Week'
Read More
Next
Why 'Castle' was canceled after Stana Katic's ouster
Why Castle was canceled after Stana Katic's ouster
Read More
Next
'Castle' creator thanks Nathan Fillion, fans following finale
Castle finale: Creator thanks Nathan Fillion, fans
Read More
Next
'Castle' series finale recap: 'Crossfire'
Castle series finale recap: Crossfire
Eight years and they wouldn't change a day
Read More
Next
'Castle': Did Stana Katic's Beckett survive the series finale?
Castle: Did Stana Katic's Beckett die in the finale?
Plus: The showrunners pen a letter to the fans
Read More
Next
'Castle': Nathan Fillion tweets odd goodbye
'Castle': Nathan Fillion tweets odd goodbye
Read More
Next
More Castle
'Castle' star Stana Katic reacts to cancellation in heartfelt note
Castle canceled: Stana Katic tweets note to fans
Plus: Find out what the cast says about the news
Read More
Next
'Castle' canceled after 8 seasons
Castle canceled after 8 seasons
Read More
Next
'Castle' recap: 'Hell to Pay'
Castle recap: Hell to Pay
Read More
Next
Spoiler Room: Scoop on 'Game of Thrones,' 'OUAT,' 'Grey's' and more
Spoiler Room: Scoop on Game of Thrones, Once Upon a Time, Grey's Anatomy and more
Read More
Next
'Castle' recap: 'Much Ado About Murder'
Castle recap: Much Ado About Murder
Read More
Next
'Castle': Will Stana Katic's Beckett die in the finale?
Castle: Will Stana Katic's Beckett die in the finale?
Read More
Next
Spoiler Room: Scoop on Grey's Anatomy, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Blindspot and more
Close
Close
Previous
Castle recap: Dead Again
Castle scoop: New LokSat clue to be unearthed
'Castle' star breaks silence on Stana Katic leaving
Castle recap: Backstabber
Castle stars react to Stana Katic, Tamala Jones exits
Next
All Castle
'Castle': Stana Katic, Tamala Jones exit ahead of season 9
Castle: Stana Katic, Tamala Jones exit ahead of season 9
Article
//
April 18, 2016
Read More
Next
'Castle': Hayley's past uncovered!
Castle: Hayley's past uncovered
Article
//
April 18, 2016
Read More
Next
'Castle' recap: 'Death Wish'
Castle recap: Death Wish
Article
//
April 12, 2016
Read More
Next
'Castle' recap: 'Heartbreaker'
Castle recap: Heartbreaker
Article
//
April 05, 2016
Read More
Next
'Castle' recap: 'Fidelis Ad Mortem'
Castle recap: Fidelis Ad Mortem
Article
//
March 22, 2016
Read More
Next
'Castle' recap: 'The G.D.S.'
Castle recap: The G.D.S.
Article
//
March 08, 2016
Read More
Next
Spoiler Room: Scoop on 'Blacklist,' 'SVU,' 'NCIS: LA,' and more
Spoiler Room: Blacklist, SVU, NCIS: LA, and more spoilers
Article
//
March 04, 2016
Read More
Next
'Castle' recap: 'And Justice for All'
Castle recap: And Justice for All
Article
//
March 01, 2016
Read More
Next
'Castle' recap: 'The Blame Game'
Castle recap: The Blame Game
Article
//
February 23, 2016
Read More
Next
Spoiler Room: Scoop on 'Murder,' 'Elementary,' 'SVU' and more
Spoiler Room: Scoop on Murder, Elementary, SVU and more
Article
//
February 19, 2016
Read More
Next
'Castle' recap: 'Dead Red'
Castle recap: Dead Red
Article
//
February 16, 2016
Read More
Next
'Castle' recap: 'Witness for the Prosecution'
'Castle' recap: 'Witness for the Prosecution'
Article
//
February 15, 2016
Read More
Next
'Castle' recap: 'Tone Death'
Castle
recap: 'Tone Death'
Article
//
February 09, 2016
Read More
Next
Spoiler Room: Scoop on 'S.H.I.E.L.D.,' 'Hawaii Five-0,' 'Once Upon a Time' and more
Spoiler Room: Scoop on S.H.I.E.L.D., Hawaii Five-0, Once Upon a Time and more
Article
//
February 05, 2016
Read More
Next
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Castle and Beckett secretly hook up during lunch
Castle: Castle and Beckett secretly hook up during lunch
Article
//
February 05, 2016
Read More
Next
ABC 'optimistic' about more 'Castle,' with or without leads
ABC 'optimistic' about more Castle, with or without leads
Article
//
January 09, 2016
Read More
Next
'Castle' recap: 'Mr. & Mrs. Castle'
Castle recap: Mr. & Mrs. Castle
Article
//
November 23, 2015
Read More
Next
'Castle' recap: 'The Last Seduction'
Castle recap: The Last Seduction
Article
//
November 17, 2015
Read More
Next
'Castle' recap: 'Cool Boys'
Castle recap: Cool Boys
Article
//
November 10, 2015
Read More
Next
'Castle' bosses preview Castle and Beckett's first wedding anniversary
Castle bosses preview November sweeps
Article
//
November 09, 2015
Read More
Next
'Castle' showrunners: We're not killing off one of our co-leads
Castle showrunners: Co-leads not dying
Article
//
October 27, 2015
Read More
Next
'Castle' recap: 'The Nose'
Castle recap: The Nose
Article
//
October 20, 2015
Read More
Next
'Castle' recap: 'What Lies Beneath'
Castle recap: What Lies Beneath
Article
//
October 13, 2015
Read More
Next
'Castle' recap: 'PhDead'
Castle recap: PhDead
Article
//
October 07, 2015
Read More
Next
'Castle' bosses discuss the breakup: Beckett's love 'doesn't go away'
Castle-Beckett breakup discussed by showrunners: Preview interview
Article
//
October 05, 2015
Read More
Next
Load More
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.