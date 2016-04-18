Castle

Nathan Fillion and Stana Katic team up as a crime novelist and a homicide detective — but are they more than partners?

Most Recent

Watch the stars of 'Cheers,' 'Castle,' more reunite in teasers for ABC's 'Cast From the Past Week'

Watch the stars of Cheers, Castle, and more reunite in teasers for ABC's 'Cast From the Past Week'

Read More
Why 'Castle' was canceled after Stana Katic's ouster

Why Castle was canceled after Stana Katic's ouster

Read More
'Castle' creator thanks Nathan Fillion, fans following finale

Castle finale: Creator thanks Nathan Fillion, fans

Read More
'Castle' series finale recap: 'Crossfire'

Castle series finale recap: Crossfire

Eight years and they wouldn't change a day
Read More
'Castle': Did Stana Katic's Beckett survive the series finale?

Castle: Did Stana Katic's Beckett die in the finale?

Plus: The showrunners pen a letter to the fans
Read More
'Castle': Nathan Fillion tweets odd goodbye

'Castle': Nathan Fillion tweets odd goodbye

Read More

More Castle

'Castle' star Stana Katic reacts to cancellation in heartfelt note

Castle canceled: Stana Katic tweets note to fans

Plus: Find out what the cast says about the news
Read More
'Castle' canceled after 8 seasons

Castle canceled after 8 seasons

Read More
'Castle' recap: 'Hell to Pay'

Castle recap: Hell to Pay

Read More
Spoiler Room: Scoop on 'Game of Thrones,' 'OUAT,' 'Grey's' and more

Spoiler Room: Scoop on Game of Thrones, Once Upon a Time, Grey's Anatomy and more

Read More
'Castle' recap: 'Much Ado About Murder'

Castle recap: Much Ado About Murder

Read More
'Castle': Will Stana Katic's Beckett die in the finale?

Castle: Will Stana Katic's Beckett die in the finale?

Read More

Spoiler Room: Scoop on Grey's Anatomy, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Blindspot and more

All Castle

'Castle': Stana Katic, Tamala Jones exit ahead of season 9

Castle: Stana Katic, Tamala Jones exit ahead of season 9

Article // April 18, 2016
Read More
'Castle': Hayley's past uncovered!

Castle: Hayley's past uncovered

Article // April 18, 2016
Read More
'Castle' recap: 'Death Wish'

Castle recap: Death Wish

Article // April 12, 2016
Read More
'Castle' recap: 'Heartbreaker'

Castle recap: Heartbreaker

Article // April 05, 2016
Read More
'Castle' recap: 'Fidelis Ad Mortem'

Castle recap: Fidelis Ad Mortem

Article // March 22, 2016
Read More
'Castle' recap: 'The G.D.S.'

Castle recap: The G.D.S.

Article // March 08, 2016
Read More
Spoiler Room: Scoop on 'Blacklist,' 'SVU,' 'NCIS: LA,' and more

Spoiler Room: Blacklist, SVU, NCIS: LA, and more spoilers

Article // March 04, 2016
Read More
'Castle' recap: 'And Justice for All'

Castle recap: And Justice for All

Article // March 01, 2016
Read More
'Castle' recap: 'The Blame Game'

Castle recap: The Blame Game

Article // February 23, 2016
Read More
Spoiler Room: Scoop on 'Murder,' 'Elementary,' 'SVU' and more

Spoiler Room: Scoop on Murder, Elementary, SVU and more

Article // February 19, 2016
Read More
'Castle' recap: 'Dead Red'

Castle recap: Dead Red

Article // February 16, 2016
Read More
'Castle' recap: 'Witness for the Prosecution'

'Castle' recap: 'Witness for the Prosecution'

Article // February 15, 2016
Read More
'Castle' recap: 'Tone Death'

Castle recap: 'Tone Death'

Article // February 09, 2016
Read More
Spoiler Room: Scoop on 'S.H.I.E.L.D.,' 'Hawaii Five-0,' 'Once Upon a Time' and more

Spoiler Room: Scoop on S.H.I.E.L.D., Hawaii Five-0, Once Upon a Time and more

Article // February 05, 2016
Read More
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Castle and Beckett secretly hook up during lunch

Castle: Castle and Beckett secretly hook up during lunch

Article // February 05, 2016
Read More
ABC 'optimistic' about more 'Castle,' with or without leads

ABC 'optimistic' about more Castle, with or without leads

Article // January 09, 2016
Read More
'Castle' recap: 'Mr. & Mrs. Castle'

Castle recap: Mr. & Mrs. Castle

Article // November 23, 2015
Read More
'Castle' recap: 'The Last Seduction'

Castle recap: The Last Seduction

Article // November 17, 2015
Read More
'Castle' recap: 'Cool Boys'

Castle recap: Cool Boys

Article // November 10, 2015
Read More
'Castle' bosses preview Castle and Beckett's first wedding anniversary

Castle bosses preview November sweeps

Article // November 09, 2015
Read More
'Castle' showrunners: We're not killing off one of our co-leads

Castle showrunners: Co-leads not dying

Article // October 27, 2015
Read More
'Castle' recap: 'The Nose'

Castle recap: The Nose

Article // October 20, 2015
Read More
'Castle' recap: 'What Lies Beneath'

Castle recap: What Lies Beneath

Article // October 13, 2015
Read More
'Castle' recap: 'PhDead'

Castle recap: PhDead

Article // October 07, 2015
Read More
'Castle' bosses discuss the breakup: Beckett's love 'doesn't go away'

Castle-Beckett breakup discussed by showrunners: Preview interview

Article // October 05, 2015
Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com