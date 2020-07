Nicholas Sparks picks 5 romances

In ''The Lucky One'' (in theaters April 20), Zac Efron plays an Iraq-war vet looking for love. It's the seventh film to be adapted from a best-selling novel by Nicholas Sparks, author of ''The Notebook'' and ''Dear John.''among others. We asked Hollywood's go-to source for all things weepy and swoony to tell us about his top romantic movies