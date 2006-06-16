Cars

Most Recent

Pixar's John Lasseter: 'Cars 3' is ‘very emotional,’ more like ‘Cars 1’

Cars 3: Pixar's John Lasseter teases plot at Finding Dory premiere

Read More
Chinese filmmaker denies ripping off 'Cars'

Chinese filmmaker denies ripping off 'Cars'

Read More
'Furious 7' meets Pixar's 'Cars' in new trailer mashup

'Furious 7' meets Pixar's 'Cars' in new trailer mashup

Read More
10 lucky, filthy rich fans can purchase James Bond's new Aston Martin

10 lucky, filthy rich fans can purchase James Bond's new Aston Martin

Read More
Jay Leno in talks for CNBC show

Jay Leno in talks for CNBC show

Read More
Lightning McQueen revs his engine off-road in Pixar's new short

Lightning McQueen revs his engine off-road in Pixar's new short

Read More

More Cars

Disney's 'Planes' set for August 2013 release

Disney's 'Planes' set for August 2013 release

Read More
Cars

Cars

Read More
Dress like a race car driver

Dress like a race car driver

Read More
''Pirates'' sequel beats even its predecessor

''Pirates'' sequel beats even its predecessor

Read More
Disappointing returns for ''Superman''

Disappointing returns for ''Superman''

Read More
Marc Bernardin: My family's trip with ''Cars''

Marc Bernardin: My family's trip with ''Cars''

Read More

''Click'' controlled the box office, taking No. 1 with $40 million

Joshua Rich's report: The Adam Sandler comedy came out on top, beating ''Cars'' and ''Nacho Libre''

All Cars

''Cars'' will stay ahead of the pack

''Cars'' will stay ahead of the pack

Article // June 16, 2006
Read More
Cars

Cars

Article // June 07, 2006
Read More
''Cars''

''Cars''

Article // July 25, 1997
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com