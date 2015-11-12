Skip to content
Carol
Carol
Carol
2015 movie
Most Recent
Image
Carol: Controversy erupts after removal of same-sex kissing scenes on Delta Airlines flight
Read More
Image
'The Price of Salt' Kindle highlights
Read More
Image
Carol commercial deemed too racy for TV
Censorship scandal or canny marketing ploy? You be the judge
Read More
Image
Oscars 2016: Snubs and surprises
Read More
Image
BAFTA Awards nominations 2016: 'Carol,' 'Bridge of Spies' lead pack
Snubs include Jennifer Lawrence, 'Straight Outta Compton,' and 'Creed'
Read More
Image
Golden Globes: Carol, Outlander lead contenders in Twitter chatter
Read More
More Carol
Image
Rooney Mara shines in quiet, coiled performance in Carol
Image
WGA screenplay nominations announced
Image
Golden Globes nominations only confuse an already wide-open Oscar race
Image
Carol star Rooney Mara to receive Cinema Vanguard Award at Santa Barbara Film Fest
Image
David Ehrlich Best Movies of 2015 supercut video
Image
Independent Spirit Awards nominations 2016: Carol, Spotlight among contenders
ROONEY MARA stars in CAROL.
Todd Haynes' new Carol trailer immerses you in drunkenly gorgeous music and visuals
Image
Carol stars Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, director Todd Haynes on the film's forbidden love story
Image
Box office preview: Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2, The Night Before, Secret In Their Eyes
Image
Cate Blanchett heralds the power of art during tumultuous times at MoMA gala
Image
Carol score could net Carter Burwell his first Oscar nomination
Image
'Carol': EW review
All Carol
Image
Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara smoke and smolder in a clip from 'Carol'
Article
//
November 12, 2015
Image
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler in EW's Holiday Movie Preview
Article
//
October 28, 2015
Image
Rooney Mara was terrified to work with Cate Blanchett for Carol
Article
//
October 28, 2015
Image
'Diary of a Teenage Girl' leads Gotham Independent Film Awards nominations
Article
//
October 22, 2015
Image
Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara find love in 1950s New York in the new Carol trailer
Article
//
September 09, 2015
Image
The 2015 Oscar field is packed with love, violence and strong female roles
Article
//
August 28, 2015
Image
Carol teaser shows Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara falling in love
Article
//
August 17, 2015
Image
Carol: London Film Festival gala screening announced
Article
//
August 17, 2015
Image
Todd Haynes' 'Carol' changes its release date
Article
//
July 30, 2015
Image
Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara find love in Carol clips
Article
//
May 14, 2015
