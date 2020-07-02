Carnival Row

Most Recent

Carnival Row showrunners break down that season finale, tease what's to come in season 2
Cara Delevingne on that Carnival Row cliffhanger and the future of Philo and Vignette
Carnival Row cast on bringing the fantasy world to life: 'It's so easy to get lost in'
Amazon's Carnival Row is a big-budget nerd fantasy
Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne star in an endearingly sincere parable about immigration and xenophobia, with plenty of inter-species sex to satisfy viewers
Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne rekindle romance, hunt a killer in new Carnival Row trailer
Orlando Bloom doesn't think he fits into the new Lord of the Rings world
Advertisement

More Carnival Row

Amazon renews Carnival Row ahead of its debut, The Expanse season 5 and more
See Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne in moody teaser for Amazon's fantasy drama Carnival Row
Orlando Bloom lands first major TV role in Amazon's Carnival Row
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com