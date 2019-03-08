Top Navigation
Home
Chevron Right
Captain Marvel
Chevron Right
Captain Marvel
Share
Captain Marvel
Most Recent
'Mulan,' 'Captain Marvel 2' get new release dates as Disney reshuffles slate
Mulan, Free Guy, Captain Marvel 2
get new release dates as Disney reshuffles film slate
Read More
Next
Hollywood delivers stark rise in female roles in 2019 movies, study finds
Hollywood delivers stark rise in female roles in 2019 movies, study finds
Read More
Next
'Captain Marvel' video spotlights the film's biggest star: Goose the cat
Exclusive
Captain Marvel
video spotlights its biggest star: Goose the cat
Read More
Next
Brie Larson had no idea what was going on in 'Captain Marvel' post-credits scene
Brie Larson had no idea what was going on in that
Captain Marvel
post-credits scene
Read More
Next
'Captain Marvel' tops $1 billion at global box office
Captain Marvel
tops $1 billion at global box office
Read More
Next
'Captain Marvel' to cross $900 million worldwide this weekend
Captain Marvel
to cross $900 million worldwide this weekend
Read More
Next
More Captain Marvel
'Captain Marvel' soars to second weekend atop the box office
Captain Marvel
soars to second weekend atop the box office
Read More
Next
Annette Bening's 'Captain Marvel' role was originally written for a man
Annette Bening's
Captain Marvel
role was originally written for a man
Read More
Next
Marvel Movie Club: The 'Captain Marvel' superlatives
Marvel Movie Club: The
Captain Marvel
superlatives
Read More
Next
Brie Larson drops by movie theater to surprise 'Captain Marvel' fans
Brie Larson drops by movie theater to surprise
Captain Marvel
fans
Read More
Next
'Captain Marvel' shatters box office ceiling with $153 million opening weekend
Captain Marvel
shatters box office ceiling with $153 million opening weekend
Read More
Next
'Captain Marvel' soars to Marvel’s seventh biggest opening
Captain Marvel
soars to Marvel’s seventh biggest opening with $61.4 million
Read More
Next
How
Captain Marvel
points the way forward for Marvel Studios
Close
Close
Previous
Meet Captain Marvel'
s Minn-Erva, Gemma Chan's 'badass' alien sniper
Captain Marvel
's Mckenna Grace made a career playing the younger versions of big stars
How
Captain Marvel
pays tribute to the late Stan Lee
Those
Captain Marvel
post-credits scenes, explained
Watch Brie Larson test Samuel L. Jackson on Infinity Stone names in
Carpool Karaoke
exclusive
Next
All Captain Marvel
'Captain Marvel' has landed with Marvel's fifth biggest preview opening
Captain Marvel
has landed with Marvel's fifth biggest preview opening
Movies
//
March 08, 2019
Read More
Next
Lashana Lynch is poised to go 'higher, further, faster' with 'Captain Marvel'
Lashana Lynch is poised to go 'higher, further, faster' with
Captain Marvel
Movies
//
March 07, 2019
Read More
Next
'Captain Marvel' stars sing Ariana Grande for 'Carpool Karaoke: The Series'
Captain Marvel
stars sing Ariana Grande for
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
TV
//
March 07, 2019
Read More
Next
Brie Larson says playing Captain Marvel 'changed my life': I’ve learned to 'stand my ground'
Brie Larson says playing Captain Marvel 'changed my life': I’ve learned to 'stand my ground'
Movies
//
March 07, 2019
Read More
Next
'Captain Marvel' reviews: Here's what critics are saying
Captain Marvel
reviews aren't as bright as Brie Larson's star
Movies
//
March 05, 2019
Read More
Next
'Captain Marvel' is a messy origin story with clever twists: EW review
Captain Marvel
is a messy origin story with some clever twists: EW review
Movie Reviews
//
March 05, 2019
Read More
Next
Watch Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson dramatically read each other's most iconic lines
Watch Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson dramatically read each other's most iconic lines
Movies
//
March 01, 2019
Read More
Next
Meet Goose the cat, the four-legged star of 'Captain Marvel'
Meet Goose the cat, the four-legged star of
Captain Marvel
Movies
//
March 01, 2019
Read More
Next
Brie Larson poses with mini Captain Marvel at movie's London premiere
Brie Larson poses with mini Captain Marvel at movie's London premiere
Movies
//
February 28, 2019
Read More
Next
How writer Kelly Sue DeConnick helped Captain Marvel realize her full potential
How writer Kelly Sue DeConnick helped Captain Marvel realize her full potential
Movies
//
February 27, 2019
Read More
Next
Rotten Tomatoes removes early fan reviews after 'Captain Marvel,' 'Episode IX' slammed
Rotten Tomatoes removes early fan reviews after
Captain Marvel
,
Episode IX
slammed
Movies
//
February 26, 2019
Read More
Next
'Captain Marvel' video breaks down the intergalactic Kree-Skrull War
Exclusive
Captain Marvel
video breaks down the intergalactic Kree-Skrull War
Movies
//
February 22, 2019
Read More
Next
Brie Larson soars in EW's 'Captain Marvel' collector's edition
Brie Larson soars in EW's
Captain Marvel
collector's edition
Movies
//
February 22, 2019
Read More
Next
New ‘Captain Marvel’ clip sheds light on Annette Bening’s mysterious role
New
Captain Marvel
clip sheds light on Annette Bening’s mysterious role
Movies
//
February 22, 2019
Read More
Next
First 'Captain Marvel' reactions are in: 'Well, Thanos is f---ed'
First
Captain Marvel
reactions are in: 'Well, Thanos is f---ed'
Movies
//
February 20, 2019
Read More
Next
'Captain Marvel' gets a delightfully retro '90s website
Captain Marvel
gets a delightfully retro '90s website
Movies
//
February 09, 2019
Read More
Next
Brie Larson touches down for 'Captain Marvel' Super Bowl spot
Brie Larson touches down for
Captain Marvel
Super Bowl spot
Trailers
//
March 08, 2019
Read More
Next
First 'Captain Marvel' clip drops Brie Larson into a Skrull scrum
First
Captain Marvel
clip drops Brie Larson into a Skrull scrum
Movies
//
February 02, 2019
Read More
Next
New 'Captain Marvel' footage teases the origin of the Avengers
New
Captain Marvel
footage teases the origin of the Avengers
Movies
//
January 07, 2019
Read More
Next
Brie Larson takes to the sky in new 'Captain Marvel' trailer
Brie Larson takes to the sky in new
Captain Marvel
trailer
Trailers
//
March 08, 2019
Read More
Next
Everything we know (so far) about 'Captain Marvel'
Everything we know (so far) about
Captain Marvel
Movies
//
December 03, 2018
Read More
Next
'Captain Marvel' Funko figures confirm Brie Larson's catty sidekick
Captain Marvel
Funko figures confirm Brie Larson's catty sidekick
Movies
//
November 30, 2018
Read More
Next
First 'Captain Marvel' trailer introduces Brie Larson's high-flying hero
First
Captain Marvel
trailer introduces Brie Larson's high-flying hero
Movies
//
September 18, 2018
Read More
Next
Why 'Captain Marvel' is set in the ’90s
Why
Captain Marvel
is set in the ’90s
Movies
//
September 10, 2018
Read More
Next
Ben Mendelsohn thinks the evil Skrulls in 'Captain Marvel' are just ‘misunderstood’
Ben Mendelsohn thinks the evil Skrulls in
Captain Marvel
are just ‘misunderstood’
Movies
//
September 07, 2018
Read More
Next
Load More
Close
