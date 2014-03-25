Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Most Recent

'Captain America 2' leads Saturn noms

2015 Saturn Awards: 'Captain America: Winter Soldier,' 'Walking Dead' lead nominees

Read More
The Russo Brothers talk 'Winter Soldier,' 'Cap 3' and returning to 'Community'

The Russo Brothers talk 'Winter Soldier,' 'Cap 3' and returning to 'Community'

Read More
Captain America brings Marvel into the real world in Blu-ray trailer

Captain America brings Marvel into the real world in Blu-ray trailer

Read More
Box office update: 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' spins a $35.5M Friday

Box office update: 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' spins a $35.5M Friday

Read More
Box office report: 'The Other Woman' trio overwhelms 'Captain America'

Box office report: 'The Other Woman' trio overwhelms 'Captain America'

Read More
Box office update: 'The Other Woman' topples 'Captain America'

Box office update: 'The Other Woman' topples 'Captain America'

Read More

More Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Captain America: The Winter Soldier Movie

Captain America: The Winter Soldier Movie

''Chris Evans once again makes our hero a compellingly pensive, furrowed-browed demigod.''
Read More
'Captain America: The Winter Soldier': EW goes behind the shield

'Captain America: The Winter Soldier': EW goes behind the shield

Read More
Box office preview: Captain America takes on 'Rio 2,' Kevin Costner

Box office preview: Captain America takes on 'Rio 2,' Kevin Costner

Read More
Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Read More
The real, subversive politics of 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier'

The real, subversive politics of 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier'

Read More
Box office update: 'Captain America' defeats Friday box office foes

Box office update: 'Captain America' defeats Friday box office foes

Read More

Samuel L. Jackson talks to EW Radio about fighting Twitter trolls

All Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Chris Evans ready to leave acting after Marvel films

Chris Evans ready to leave acting after Marvel films

Article // March 25, 2014
Read More
NEW 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' clip teases a darker world

NEW 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' clip teases a darker world

Article // February 26, 2014
Read More
'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' Super Bowl ad hints at big death

'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' Super Bowl ad hints at big death

Article // February 02, 2014
Read More
'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' Super Bowl teaser

'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' Super Bowl teaser

Article // January 31, 2014
Read More
Movies: Comic-Book Flicks

Movies: Comic-Book Flicks

Article // January 10, 2014
Read More
'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' trailer: Star-spangled Avenger returns

'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' trailer: Star-spangled Avenger returns

Article // October 24, 2013
Read More
'Captain America: Winter Soldier' makes a Comic-Con stop at the EW.com suite

'Captain America: Winter Soldier' makes a Comic-Con stop at the EW.com suite

Comic-Con // July 21, 2013
Read More
Robert Redford in talks to join the cast of 'Captain America 2'

Robert Redford in talks to join the cast of 'Captain America 2'

Article // March 22, 2013
Read More
Casting Net: Benedict Cumberbatch, Emily VanCamp, Elizabeth McGover

Casting Net: Benedict Cumberbatch, Emily VanCamp, Elizabeth McGover

Article // February 01, 2013
Read More
Casting Net: George Clooney lands Daniel Craig, Bill Murray, John Goodman for 'Monuments Men.' Plus: 'Captain America' 2 finds its Crossbones

Casting Net: George Clooney lands Daniel Craig, Bill Murray, John Goodman for 'Monuments Men.' Plus: 'Captain America' 2 finds its Crossbones

Article // October 29, 2012
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com