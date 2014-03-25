Top Navigation
'Captain America 2' leads Saturn noms
2015 Saturn Awards: 'Captain America: Winter Soldier,' 'Walking Dead' lead nominees
Read More
Next
The Russo Brothers talk 'Winter Soldier,' 'Cap 3' and returning to 'Community'
The Russo Brothers talk 'Winter Soldier,' 'Cap 3' and returning to 'Community'
Read More
Next
Captain America brings Marvel into the real world in Blu-ray trailer
Captain America brings Marvel into the real world in Blu-ray trailer
Read More
Next
Box office update: 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' spins a $35.5M Friday
Box office update: 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' spins a $35.5M Friday
Read More
Next
Box office report: 'The Other Woman' trio overwhelms 'Captain America'
Box office report: 'The Other Woman' trio overwhelms 'Captain America'
Read More
Next
Box office update: 'The Other Woman' topples 'Captain America'
Box office update: 'The Other Woman' topples 'Captain America'
Read More
Next
Captain America: The Winter Soldier Movie
Captain America: The Winter Soldier Movie
''Chris Evans once again makes our hero a compellingly pensive, furrowed-browed demigod.''
Read More
Next
'Captain America: The Winter Soldier': EW goes behind the shield
'Captain America: The Winter Soldier': EW goes behind the shield
Read More
Next
Box office preview: Captain America takes on 'Rio 2,' Kevin Costner
Box office preview: Captain America takes on 'Rio 2,' Kevin Costner
Read More
Next
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Read More
Next
The real, subversive politics of 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier'
The real, subversive politics of 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier'
Read More
Next
Box office update: 'Captain America' defeats Friday box office foes
Box office update: 'Captain America' defeats Friday box office foes
Read More
Next
'Captain America: The Winter Soldier': The reviews are in...
'Captain America' ending: 'Winter Soldier' introduces [SPOILER]!
Chris Evans talks 'Captain America' on 'Tonight Show'
Captain America's pop culture 'catch-up' is different around the world
PopWatch Planner: 'HIMYM' series finale, 'Game of Thrones' premiere
Chris Evans ready to leave acting after Marvel films
Chris Evans ready to leave acting after Marvel films
Article
//
March 25, 2014
Read More
Next
NEW 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' clip teases a darker world
NEW 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' clip teases a darker world
Article
//
February 26, 2014
Read More
Next
'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' Super Bowl ad hints at big death
'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' Super Bowl ad hints at big death
Article
//
February 02, 2014
Read More
Next
'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' Super Bowl teaser
'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' Super Bowl teaser
Article
//
January 31, 2014
Read More
Next
Movies: Comic-Book Flicks
Movies: Comic-Book Flicks
Article
//
January 10, 2014
Read More
Next
'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' trailer: Star-spangled Avenger returns
'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' trailer: Star-spangled Avenger returns
Article
//
October 24, 2013
Read More
Next
'Captain America: Winter Soldier' makes a Comic-Con stop at the EW.com suite
'Captain America: Winter Soldier' makes a Comic-Con stop at the EW.com suite
Comic-Con
//
July 21, 2013
Read More
Next
Robert Redford in talks to join the cast of 'Captain America 2'
Robert Redford in talks to join the cast of 'Captain America 2'
Article
//
March 22, 2013
Read More
Next
Casting Net: Benedict Cumberbatch, Emily VanCamp, Elizabeth McGover
Casting Net: Benedict Cumberbatch, Emily VanCamp, Elizabeth McGover
Article
//
February 01, 2013
Read More
Next
Casting Net: George Clooney lands Daniel Craig, Bill Murray, John Goodman for 'Monuments Men.' Plus: 'Captain America' 2 finds its Crossbones
Casting Net: George Clooney lands Daniel Craig, Bill Murray, John Goodman for 'Monuments Men.' Plus: 'Captain America' 2 finds its Crossbones
Article
//
October 29, 2012
Read More
Next
