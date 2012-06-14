Call Me Maybe

Most Recent

'Call Me Maybe' and Nine Inch Nails get mashed up

'Call Me Maybe' and Nine Inch Nails get mashed up

Read More
'Jeopardy!' gives teen contestants 'Call Me Maybe'-themed clues

'Jeopardy!' gives teen contestants 'Call Me Maybe'-themed clues

Read More
PSY and Gotye: 2012's biggest viral videos

PSY and Gotye: 2012's biggest viral videos

Read More
EW's Grammy nominee Spotify playlist: Listen here

EW's Grammy nominee Spotify playlist: Listen here

Read More
The best and worst lyrics of 2012, featuring Swift, Bieber, & more

The best and worst lyrics of 2012, featuring Swift, Bieber, & more

Read More
Grammy nominations: Frank Ocean, fun., Black Keys dominate

Grammy nominations: Frank Ocean, fun., Black Keys dominate

Read More

More Call Me Maybe

Call Me Maybe lawsuit -- Ukrainian singer sues

Call Me Maybe lawsuit -- Ukrainian singer sues

Read More
Call Me Maybe -- The Chatroulette version

Call Me Maybe -- The Chatroulette version

Read More
Now there's a 'Call Me Lochte' video out there

Now there's a 'Call Me Lochte' video out there

Read More
'Call Me Maybe' mashup

'Call Me Maybe' mashup

Read More
Cookie Monster's Share It Maybe spoof

Cookie Monster's Share It Maybe spoof

Read More
'Call Me Maybe' videos... with corgis?

'Call Me Maybe' videos... with corgis?

Read More

All Call Me Maybe

Vampire Weekend member mashes up "Call Me Maybe" with Annie Lennox's "Walking on Broken Glass"

Vampire Weekend member mashes up "Call Me Maybe" with Annie Lennox's "Walking on Broken Glass"

Article // June 14, 2012
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com