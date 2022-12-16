Mayim Bialik honors Call Me Kat costar Leslie Jordan after his final episode airs
The episode is "very, very special to us for so many reasons," the actress says.
Call Me Kat pays tribute to Leslie Jordan: 'Forever a part of the Fox family'
Jordan died Oct. 24 in a car accident, though he had filmed upcoming appearances on 'Lego Masters' and 'The Masked Singer.'
Call Me Kat halts production following death of Leslie Jordan, as Mayim Bialik and cast react
"We will be taking time to grieve and to celebrate the many gifts Leslie gave to us and to the entire world," Bialik, the cast, and producers of the show said in a statement.