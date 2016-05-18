Top Navigation
Bull
Michael Weatherly stars as Dr. Jason Bull, a character inspired by Dr. Phil.
'Bull' star Michael Weatherly undergoing 'leadership training' in light of sexual harassment allegations
Bull
star Michael Weatherly undergoing 'leadership training' in light of sexual harassment allegations
CBS president on 'Bull' renewal: Michael Weatherly 'admitted to that mistake'
CBS president on
Bull
renewal: Michael Weatherly 'admitted to that mistake'
Steven Spielberg's Amblin TV pulls out of CBS' 'Bull' in wake of harassment scandal
Steven Spielberg's Amblin TV pulls out of CBS'
Bull
in wake of harassment scandal
CBS renews 'Bull' despite allegations of sexual harassment against Michael Weatherly
CBS renews
Bull
despite allegations of sexual harassment against Michael Weatherly
Eliza Dushku breaks silence on her Michael Weatherly sexual harassment allegations
Eliza Dushku breaks silence on her Michael Weatherly sexual harassment allegations
Archie Panjabi returns to CBS — but not for long
Archie Panjabi returns to CBS (but not for long, sadly)
'Friday Night Lights' alum joins 'Bull' in new season
Friday Night Lights
alum to guest on
Bull
in new season
Watch 'Bull' meet Eliza Dushku — and insert foot in mouth
Watch 'Bull' meet Eliza Dushku — and insert foot in mouth
'Bull': Here's a first look at 'Buffy' star Eliza Dushku as an uber-lawyer
Bull
: Here's a first look at
Buffy
star Eliza Dushku as an uber-lawyer
'Buffy' vet Eliza Dushku joins 'Bull'
Buffy
vet Eliza Dushku is joining
Bull
WATCH: 'Bull' cast considers Michael Weatherly the 'bae' of the show
Bull cast considers Michael Weatherly to be the 'bae' of the show
'Bull': What did you think?
Bull
: What did you think?
CBS' fall 2016 schedule: A snap judgment
May 18, 2016
CBS' Pure Genius, MacGyver, Kevin Can Wait: A snap judgment of network's fall schedule
May 18, 2016
