Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Most Recent

Sarah Michelle Gellar says she won't be part of any potential Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboots
Buffy the Vampire Slayer star David Boreanaz reheats debate, says Buffy belongs with Angel
'True love is first love and first love is true love,' the actor said. 'Drop the mic. End of story.'
Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Alyson Hannigan definitively ends the Angel vs. Spike debate 
Alyson Hannigan uses old Buffy the Vampire Slayer props as Halloween decorations
Binging Buffy: A fitting farewell in season 7
Binging Buffy: Once more with disappointment in season 6
Advertisement

More Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Binging Buffy: A fairly solid body of work in season 5
Binging Buffy: The highs and lows of season 4
Binging Buffy: Having faith in season 3
Binging Buffy: Feeling passionate about season 2
Binging Buffy: The stakes of watching season 1 for the first time
Sarah Michelle Gellar wears her Buffy the Vampire Slayer spring fling dress 23 years later
Fans are just finding out that Dolly Parton's company produced Buffy the Vampire Slayer

All Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Slayer: Preview the first book in a thrilling new series set in the Buffy universe
Books // June 07, 2018
Selma Blair loves Katie Holmes despite losing Dawson's Creek role to her
TV // April 02, 2018
Former WB star Sarah Michelle Gellar reacts to EW's Dawson's Creek reunion with pitch-perfect pun
TV // March 28, 2018
Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival is 'frequently' discussed, says Fox head
TV // March 13, 2018
Sarah Michelle Gellar shares rare Buffy pics for show's 21st anniversary
TV // March 10, 2018
Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Check out the first-ever picture book
TV // February 22, 2018
Buffy the Vampire Slayer gets new Funko figures
TV // November 07, 2017
Buffy the Vampire Slayer to live on in middle-grade book series
Books // October 30, 2017
Buffy cast recalls show's enduring legacy -- just in time for your summer binge!
TV // July 17, 2017
EW Summer Binge Guide: How well do you know the shows?
TV // July 10, 2017
Announcing the EW Summer Binge Guide
TV // July 10, 2017
Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Here's how to celebrate its 20th anniversary
TV // June 27, 2017
Buffy actress Emma Caulfield writes eulogy to Anya
TV // April 10, 2017
Buffy reunion: Sarah Michelle Gellar's singing voice was almost dubbed in 'Once More With Feeling'
TV // April 07, 2017
Sarah Michelle Gellar plays Shag, Marry, Kill with her Buffy men
TV // April 05, 2017
Buffy reunion: Cast looks back on shooting 'The Body'
TV // April 05, 2017
Buffy reunion: Michelle Trachtenberg talks fan backlash to Dawn
TV // April 04, 2017
Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Reunion secrets revealed
TV // April 04, 2017
James Marsters on the Buffy-Spike romance: 'Many people have chosen the wrong sexual partner'
TV // April 03, 2017
Sarah Michelle Gellar, Joss Whedon differ on polarizing season 6 of Buffy
TV // April 03, 2017
All the tweets Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sarah Michelle Gellar sent each other this week
TV // March 31, 2017
What to expect from the Untold Stories issue of EW: An editor's FAQ
News // March 31, 2017
Anthony Stewart Head missed the Buffy reunion, but not for lack of trying
TV // March 29, 2017
Buffy the Vampire Slayer reunion: See the limited edition covers
TV // March 29, 2017
Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast reunites for 20th anniversary
TV // March 29, 2017
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com