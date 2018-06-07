Skip to content
Hell-raisers: The Boys season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Hell-raisers:
The Boys
season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Just because they're Emmy nominated doesn't mean The Boys are pulling their punches. Here, the team dives into what might be "the most insane season of TV ever filmed."
Read More
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
From Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Weeknd, here are all the artists who can't wait to get on the road again.
Read More
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of Top Gun: Maverick
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of
Top Gun: Maverick
The actors playing the next generation of pilots in the action sequel felt the need for lots of cocktails.
Read More
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Most Recent
BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER
Sarah Michelle Gellar says she won't be part of any potential
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
reboots
Getty Images/Handout
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
star David Boreanaz reheats debate, says Buffy belongs with Angel
'True love is first love and first love is true love,' the actor said. 'Drop the mic. End of story.'
buffy the vampirer slayer
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
star Alyson Hannigan definitively ends the Angel vs. Spike debate
BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER
Alyson Hannigan uses old
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
props as Halloween decorations
BUFFY THE VAMPIER SLAYER
Binging
Buffy
: A fitting farewell in season 7
Once More With Feeling
Binging
Buffy
: Once more with disappointment in season 6
BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER
Binging
Buffy
: A fairly solid body of work in season 5
BVS410_HUSH.JPG
Binging
Buffy
: The highs and lows of season 4
BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER, Jeremy Roberts, Eliza Dushku, Faith Hope & Trick, aired 10/13/98 Season 3,
Binging
Buffy
: Having faith in season 3
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Binging
Buffy
: Feeling passionate about season 2
BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER
Binging
Buffy
: The stakes of watching season 1 for the first time
BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER
Sarah Michelle Gellar wears her
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
spring fling dress 23 years later
"Dumplin'" Press Conference
Fans are just finding out that Dolly Parton's company produced
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar battles coronavirus pandemic Buffy-style after finding a giant stake
BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER, Sarah Michelle Gellar (holding 'The Dragon Sphere'), 'The Gift', (Season 5
Ready for more Slayer? Get a first look at Kiersten White's next
Buffy
-based novel
Buffy The Vampire Slayer - 2003
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
,
Angel
, and
Firefly
come to Facebook Watch
GrabberRaster 0001.JPG
Buffy
the Vampire Slayer
reboot writer responds to fan backlash
BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER, Sarah Michelle Gellar (holding 'The Dragon Sphere'), 'The Gift', (Season 5
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
reboot in the works with Joss Whedon returning
BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER, Sarah Michelle Gellar (holding 'The Dragon Sphere'), 'The Gift', (Season 5
Slayer
: Preview the first book in a thrilling new series set in the
Buffy
universe
Books
//
June 07, 2018
2000 MTV Movie Awards
Selma Blair loves Katie Holmes despite losing
Dawson's Creek
role to her
TV
//
April 02, 2018
2way
Former WB star Sarah Michelle Gellar reacts to EW's
Dawson's Creek
reunion with pitch-perfect pun
TV
//
March 28, 2018
BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER, Sarah Michelle Gellar (holding 'The Dragon Sphere'), 'The Gift', (Season 5
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
revival is 'frequently' discussed, says Fox head
TV
//
March 13, 2018
buffy
Sarah Michelle Gellar shares rare
Buffy
pics for show's 21st anniversary
TV
//
March 10, 2018
BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER, (back row): Anthony Head, David Boreanaz, Seth Green, (front): Nicholas Br
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
: Check out the first-ever picture book
TV
//
February 22, 2018
funko
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
gets new Funko figures
TV
//
November 07, 2017
buffytout
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
to live on in middle-grade book series
Books
//
October 30, 2017
jw-ew_05-group-cemetery_047.JPG
Buffy
cast recalls show's enduring legacy -- just in time for your summer binge!
TV
//
July 17, 2017
kimmy-good-wife-and-oitnb
EW Summer Binge Guide: How well do you know the shows?
TV
//
July 10, 2017
Buffy, Catastrophe and Kimmy Schmidt (split)
Announcing the EW Summer Binge Guide
TV
//
July 10, 2017
Buffy the Vampire SlayerSarah Michelle Gellar
Buffy the Vampire Slayer:
Here's how to celebrate its 20th anniversary
TV
//
June 27, 2017
Buffy The Vampire Slayer Year 5 TV Stills
Buffy
actress Emma Caulfield writes eulogy to Anya
TV
//
April 10, 2017
Once-More-with-Feeling
Buffy
reunion: Sarah Michelle Gellar's singing voice was almost dubbed in 'Once More With Feeling'
TV
//
April 07, 2017
smg
Sarah Michelle Gellar plays Shag, Marry, Kill with her
Buffy
men
TV
//
April 05, 2017
jw-ew_05-group-cemetery_047.JPG
Buffy
reunion: Cast looks back on shooting 'The Body'
TV
//
April 05, 2017
Buffy The Vampire Cast Reunion Shoot
Buffy
reunion: Michelle Trachtenberg talks fan backlash to Dawn
TV
//
April 04, 2017
jw-ew_07-sarah-michelle-gel.JPG
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
: Reunion secrets revealed
TV
//
April 04, 2017
jw-ew_09-james-library_0726.JPG
James Marsters on the Buffy-Spike romance: 'Many people have chosen the wrong sexual partner'
TV
//
April 03, 2017
BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Anthony Stewart Head, in the Season 6 musical episo
Sarah Michelle Gellar, Joss Whedon differ on polarizing season 6 of
Buffy
TV
//
April 03, 2017
Lin Manuel Miranda and Sarah Michelle Gellar
All the tweets Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sarah Michelle Gellar sent each other this week
TV
//
March 31, 2017
EW1460.61CVR_PROMO
What to expect from the Untold Stories issue of EW: An editor's FAQ
News
//
March 31, 2017
Buffy
Anthony Stewart Head missed the
Buffy
reunion, but not for lack of trying
TV
//
March 29, 2017
BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER, (back row): Anthony Head, David Boreanaz, Seth Green, (front): Nicholas Br
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
reunion: See the limited edition covers
TV
//
March 29, 2017
Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast reunites for 20th anniversary
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
cast reunites for 20th anniversary
TV
//
March 29, 2017
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
