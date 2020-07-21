Top Navigation
Buckwild
A group of childhood friends run rampant in rural West Virginia
Most Recent
MTV cancels 'Buckwild' after death of Shain Gandee
MTV cancels 'Buckwild' after death of Shain Gandee
Read More
Next
Shain Gandee not with MTV crew at time of death
Shain Gandee not with MTV crew at time of death
Read More
Next
Salwa Amin arrested -- Buckwild star facing drug charges
Salwa Amin arrested -- Buckwild star facing drug charges
Read More
Next
MTV orders second season of Buckwild
MTV orders second season of Buckwild
Read More
Next
Buckwild recap: Lingerie Dinner
Buckwild recap: Lingerie Dinner
Sometimes you ride the bull, and sometimes the bull rides you. Also, Tyler takes Shae on a date
Read More
Next
'Buckwild' exclusive clip: Shain loves his truck and destroys his truck
'Buckwild' exclusive clip: Shain loves his truck and destroys his truck
Read More
Next
More Buckwild
Buckwild recap: Vomit and blood and love and violence
Buckwild recap: Vomit and blood and love and violence
Shae suspects her cheating boyfriend might be cheating on her; licking ensues in terrifying places
Read More
Next
Buckwild recap: Body paint and bad boyfriends
Buckwild recap: Body paint and bad boyfriends
The kids have a big night in the big city. Neon body paint and cuckoldry ensues
Read More
Next
Buckwild series premiere recap: Redneck MacGyver's Dump Truck Pool Party
Buckwild series premiere recap: Redneck MacGyver's Dump Truck Pool Party
Read More
Next
'Buckwild's 'dump truck pool party'
'Buckwild's 'dump truck pool party'
Read More
Next
New Year's Rockin' Eve, Downton Abbey and more -- PopWatch planner
New Year's Rockin' Eve, Downton Abbey and more -- PopWatch planner
Read More
Next
'Buckwild': The new 'Jersey Shore'?
'Buckwild': The new 'Jersey Shore'?
Read More
Next
