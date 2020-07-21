Bubba Ho-Tep

Most Recent

Bruce Campbell has also retired from playing Elvis Presley

Bruce Campbell has also retired from playing Elvis Presley

Read More
Bruce Campbell says he won't play Elvis in 'Bubba Ho-Tep' sequel

Bruce Campbell says he won't play Elvis in Bubba Ho-Tep sequel

'I killed it, for me,' explains 'Evil Dead' star
Read More
Bruce Campbell is Elvis in cover art for 'Bubba Ho-Tep' Blu-ray

Bruce Campbell is Elvis in Bubba Ho-Tep Blu-ray cover art

Read More
Bubba Ho-Tep

Bubba Ho-Tep

Read More
Bubba Ho-Tep

Bubba Ho-Tep

Read More
Elvis Sighting of the Week

Elvis Sighting of the Week

'Bubba Ho-Tep'
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com