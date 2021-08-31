Bruised (2021 movie)

In Halle Berry's directorial debut, a disgraced MMA fighter seeks redemption in the ring while also fighting for custody of her son.

Halle Berry-directed MMA drama 'Bruised' gets fall release date

The Oscar-winning actress is making her directorial debut with the gritty sports story.
How Halle Berry changed her role in 'Bruised' from a white woman to a Black MMA fighter

The Oscar winner recalls building the courage to change Bruised from a story about a white woman into one she could star in and direct herself.
See Halle Berry as 'Bruised' MMA fighter in first look at her directorial debut

The Oscar winner's first directorial film will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.
