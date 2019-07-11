Brooklyn Nine-Nine

A group of ragtag cops — led by Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) — run the 99th precinct of the NYPD.

Most Recent

Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator reveals what would've happened if Bruce Willis had a cameo
Creator Dan Goor reveals what the show would've done if they'd gotten Willis to appear on the show.
Dianne Wiest surprises Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Joe Lo Truglio with sweet video
Wiest said Lo Truglio can wash her hair whenever he wants after the obsession his character, Charles Boyle, had with the actress throughout the sitcom's run.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero details the show's teary final day of filming
"The cast stayed in the briefing room for a few minutes and cried and hugged each other," says the actress, who also shares her video diaries from the set.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine flashback: How Amy's bomb wedding-vows punchline came to life
(Even though there were no survivors.)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine final season gets premiere date, will air two episodes a week
And get your first tiny peek at footage from season 8.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine to end with upcoming eighth season
But the final batch of episodes is delayed until the 2021-2022 season.
Advertisement

More Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher on what needs to change about police shows
"It's a very complicated subject, but I think they have to be portrayed much more realistically," the Emmy-nominated actor tells EW's The Awardist podcast.
Terry Crews says Brooklyn Nine-Nine scrapped episodes from new season after George Floyd's death
Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast and showrunner donate $100,000 to support George Floyd protests
Brooklyn Nine-Nine nabs J.K. Simmons for guest spot: First look
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Pimento is back — with strong thoughts on The Masked Singer
Brooklyn Nine-Nine launches six-part podcast series
King of Queens character actress Norma Michaels dies at 95

All Brooklyn Nine-Nine

The dog who played Cheddar on Brooklyn Nine-Nine has died
TV // July 11, 2019
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Watch Sean Astin try to save the precinct from a hacker
TV // April 24, 2019
Brooklyn Nine-Nine casts Stranger Things vet Sean Astin: First look
TV // April 10, 2019
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: See Lin-Manuel Miranda in action as Amy's competitive brother
TV // March 05, 2019
Brooklyn Nine-Nine renewed for season 7
TV // February 27, 2019
EW's Best of Shows podcast: Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero on Lin-Manuel Miranda's episode, Gina's return
TV // February 25, 2019
Brooklyn Nine-Nine first look: Lin-Manuel Miranda to play Amy's brother
TV // February 11, 2019
Chelsea Peretti on the fitting Brooklyn Nine-Nine goodbye to Gina Linetti
TV // January 31, 2019
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: See a scene from Gina's farewell episode
TV // January 30, 2019
Terry Crews will never forget where he was when Brooklyn Nine-Nine was canceled
TV // January 11, 2019
Brooklyn Nine-Nine gets biggest ratings in 2 years after NBC move
TV // January 11, 2019
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Andy Samberg on season 6, Jake's Split moment, Chelsea Peretti's exit
TV // January 10, 2019
Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars, creator tease season 6 surprises
TV // January 09, 2019
New home, same toit jokes: Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 6 review
TV Reviews // January 08, 2019
New NBC promo imagines Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Law & Order: SVU
TV // December 28, 2018
See the first Brooklyn Nine-Nine clip from season 6
TV // December 21, 2018
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Watch Jake live out his Die Hard fantasy in new trailer
TV // December 09, 2018
Chelsea Peretti on Gina's Brooklyn Nine-Nine exit: 'You will laugh and cry'
TV // December 04, 2018
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: The Pontiac Bandit to return with a 'shocking twist'
TV // December 03, 2018
Watch Jake dance all over Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine's first season 6 promo
TV // October 30, 2018
Chelsea Peretti is leaving Brooklyn Nine-Nine
TV // October 03, 2018
NBC orders even more episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine
TV // September 07, 2018
Brooklyn Nine-Nine working on #MeToo episode for season 6
TV // August 08, 2018
Watch Terry Crews join Samantha Bee for a Full Frontal sexual harassment PSA
TV // August 01, 2018
Meet the dog who plays Cheddar on Brooklyn Nine-Nine
TV // June 03, 2018
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com