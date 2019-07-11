Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator reveals what would've happened if Bruce Willis had a cameo
Creator Dan Goor reveals what the show would've done if they'd gotten Willis to appear on the show.
Dianne Wiest surprises Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Joe Lo Truglio with sweet video
Wiest said Lo Truglio can wash her hair whenever he wants after the obsession his character, Charles Boyle, had with the actress throughout the sitcom's run.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero details the show's teary final day of filming
"The cast stayed in the briefing room for a few minutes and cried and hugged each other," says the actress, who also shares her video diaries from the set.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine flashback: How Amy's bomb wedding-vows punchline came to life
(Even though there were no survivors.)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine final season gets premiere date, will air two episodes a week
And get your first tiny peek at footage from season 8.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine to end with upcoming eighth season
But the final batch of episodes is delayed until the 2021-2022 season.