Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Brokeback Mountain
Chevron Right
Brokeback Mountain
Share
Brokeback Mountain
Most Recent
Jake Gyllenhaal says Heath Ledger 'never joked' about 'Brokeback Mountain': 'This is about love'
Jake Gyllenhaal says Heath Ledger 'never joked' about
Brokeback Mountain
: 'This is about love'
Read More
Next
'Jurassic Park,' 'Brokeback Mountain' added to National Film Registry
Jurassic Park
,
Brokeback Mountain
added to National Film Registry
Read More
Next
Why 'Crash' beat 'Brokeback Mountain' for Best Picture
Why
Crash
beat
Brokeback Mountain
for Best Picture
Read More
Next
WATCH: Jake Gyllenhaal on how Heath Ledger's death affected him
Jake Gyllenhaal on Heath Ledger's death: It affected me in ways I can’t put into words
Read More
Next
Jake Gyllenhaal reflects on Heath Ledger's death: 'I miss him'
Jake Gyllenhaal on Heath Ledger's death: 'He was incredibly special'
Read More
Next
CinemaCon brings blockbusters with buzz
CinemaCon brings blockbusters with buzz
Hollywood is hyped for "The Hobbit," "Life of Pi," and the return of Tom Cruise
Read More
Next
More Brokeback Mountain
Love (or other stuff) will tear them apart
Love (or other stuff) will tear them apart
Ever notice how some obstacle or another always seems to get in the way of eternal love? Here's a look at a few favorite onscreen couples, ranked by how big a challenge they face. Happy Valentine's Day!
Read More
Next
Another look at our 100 best movies
Another look at our 100 best movies
A teary Kate Winslet, ''Brokeback Mountain'' kisses, and more
Read More
Next
Ang Lee and James Schamus discuss NC-17
Ang Lee and James Schamus discuss NC-17
Read More
Next
Candid commentary from Heath Ledger
Candid commentary from Heath Ledger
Read More
Next
Jake and Heath on their daring movie romance
Jake and Heath on their daring movie romance
Read More
Next
Is ''Brokeback Mountain'' worth more of your time?
Is ''Brokeback Mountain'' worth more of your time?
Read More
Next
Rasslin' over ''Brokeback Mountain''
2005's most penetrating film, or an overrated snooze? Two EW staffers debate
Close
Close
Previous
What our critic loves about movie landscapes
''Underworld: Evolution'' debuts at No. 1
''Underworld'' will take over the No. 1 spot
''Kong'' is box office king, but no giant
Heath Ledger won a 2006 EW.com Award
Next
All Brokeback Mountain
A rip-roaring debut: ''Narnia'' is No. 1
A rip-roaring debut: ''Narnia'' is No. 1
Article
//
December 11, 2005
Read More
Next
Brokeback Mountain
Brokeback Mountain
Article
//
March 17, 2020
Read More
Next
Before ''Brokeback'': Memorable gay couples on film
Before ''Brokeback'': Memorable gay couples on film
Article
//
December 03, 2005
Read More
Next
Brokeback Mountain
Brokeback Mountain
Article
//
March 17, 2020
Read More
Next
Why we can't wait to see ''Brokeback Mountain''
Why we can't wait to see ''Brokeback Mountain''
Article
//
November 15, 2005
Read More
Next
Brokeback Mountain
Brokeback Mountain
Article
//
March 17, 2020
Read More
Next
''Brokeback Mountain's'' no-bull marketing scheme
''Brokeback Mountain's'' no-bull marketing scheme
Article
//
October 07, 2005
Read More
Next
The buzz from the Toronto film fest
The buzz from the Toronto film fest
Article
//
September 17, 2005
Read More
Next
Brokeback Mountain
Brokeback Mountain
Article
//
March 17, 2020
Read More
Next
''Brokeback Mountain'' takes a unique spin on love
''Brokeback Mountain'' takes a unique spin on love
Article
//
January 17, 2005
Read More
Next
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.