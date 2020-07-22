Britney

Most Recent

Lifetime unveils new photos from the Britney Spears biopic

Lifetime unveils new photos from the Britney Spears biopic

Read More
Lifetime's Britney Spears biopic casts *NSYNC — exclusive photos

Lifetime's Britney Spears biopic casts NSYNC

Here's the 2016 take on the boy band
Read More
Here's our pick to win Best Alternative Music Album

Here's our pick to win Best Alternative Music Album

Entertainment Weekly forecasts who'll emerge victorious at the Feb. 23 Grammy ceremony
Read More
The inside story of Britney Spears' missing hit

The inside story of Britney Spears' missing hit

An import-only track shows an alternate direction for the pop princess. Find out why she had it bumped from her U.S. album
Read More
Katie Couric re-ups with NBC

Katie Couric re-ups with NBC

Plus, news about Creed, Dick Clark, the Eagles, the Dixie Chicks, Nirvana, Whitney Houston, David Duchovny, Ian Holm, and others
Read More
Creed spend third week at No. 1

Creed spend third week at No. 1

Plus, news about Nirvana, Courtney Love, Bono, Van Morrison, Tom Hanks, Lucy Liu, Ashley Judd, Paula Devicq, Lorraine Bracco, Madeleine Stowe, Julia Roberts, Robert De Niro, and others
Read More

More Britney

Britney

Britney

On her self-titled third album, teen queen Britney Spears teases and flirts, but leaves listeners unsatisfied.
Read More
Britney

Britney

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com