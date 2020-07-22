Britney and Kevin: Chaotic

''Chaotic'': Britney and Kevin's wedding video

''Chaotic'': Britney and Kevin's wedding video

In the season finale, the couple reveal how they turned their nuptials into a very special episode of ''Punk'd''
''Chaotic'': Britney pops the question

''Chaotic'': Britney pops the question

K-Fed's dirty camerawork leads to a marriage proposal, but the whole episode is nothing more than a big tease
''Britney and Kevin'': Talking their love to death

''Britney and Kevin'': Talking their love to death

As they continue their European hotel tour on ''Chaotic,'' K-Fed and Brit attack the English language
''Chaotic'': Britney's intimacy issues

''Chaotic'': Britney's intimacy issues

We learn that she likes to have a camera going during one-on-one time; plus, we get clues about her feelings for Justin Timberlake and Brad Pitt
''Britney and Kevin'': Career suicide by videocam

''Britney and Kevin'': Career suicide by videocam

The singer's self-taped chronicle of her romance with the baby-daddy dancer proves she can't handle her truth either
Britney and Kevin read Letterman's Top Ten

Britney and Kevin read Letterman's Top Ten

The newlywed reality stars stop by Dave's house for a little self-deprecation
