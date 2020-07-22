Britney and Kevin: Chaotic

''Chaotic'': Britney and Kevin's wedding video
In the season finale, the couple reveal how they turned their nuptials into a very special episode of ''Punk'd''Read More
''Chaotic'': Britney pops the question
K-Fed's dirty camerawork leads to a marriage proposal, but the whole episode is nothing more than a big teaseRead More
''Britney and Kevin'': Talking their love to death
As they continue their European hotel tour on ''Chaotic,'' K-Fed and Brit attack the English languageRead More
''Chaotic'': Britney's intimacy issues
We learn that she likes to have a camera going during one-on-one time; plus, we get clues about her feelings for Justin Timberlake and Brad PittRead More
''Britney and Kevin'': Career suicide by videocam
The singer's self-taped chronicle of her romance with the baby-daddy dancer proves she can't handle her truth eitherRead More
Britney and Kevin read Letterman's Top Ten
The newlywed reality stars stop by Dave's house for a little self-deprecationRead More