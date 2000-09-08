Skip to content
Follow Us
Home
Bring It On
Bring It On
Share
Bring It On
Most Recent
BRING IT ON, Gabrielle Union, Natina Reed
Gabrielle Union says
Bring It On
trailer added fake Clover scenes to trick audience
According to the Union, test audiences asked for more Clovers.
Read More
Bring It On (2000)Kirsten Dunst
S-C-A-R-Y:
Bring It On
slasher-movie sequel coming to Syfy
Read More
Bring It On - 2000
Gabrielle Union and 11-month-old daughter
Bring It On
for Halloween in matching costumes
Read More
Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst says she's ignored by Hollywood: 'They just think I'm the girl from
Bring It On
'
Read More
Gay of Thrones (screen grab) Jonathan Van Ness and Gabrielle Union (screen grab) CR: Funny Or Die/YouTube
Jonathan Van Ness and Gabrielle Union bring cheer to Winterfell battle in
Game of Thrones
recap show
Gay of Thrones
Read More
Image
'Bring It On' cast gets together for spirited EW reunion
Read More
More Bring It On
Image
Bring It On
turns 15: Test your knowledge with EW's quiz
It's been 15 years since the cheerleading flick premiered. Test your knowledge with EW's quiz celebrating the anniversary.
Image
Bring It On director Peyton Reed reflects on film's 15th anniversary
Director reflects on the beloved teen comedy, which celebrates its 15th anniversary on Aug. 25
Image
How Bring It On's choreographer made the Toros and Clovers cheer perfection
Image
Bring It On turns 15: A look back at the film's cheer-tastic sequels
Image
'Pitch Perfect': Elizabeth Banks-produced comedy's high and low notes
Image
'Bring It On' musical hits BroadwayA
The ''Bring It On'' boxed set
On a scale of one to four megaphones, we rate the cheerleader franchise
Bring It On!
EW Recommends
Movie Review: 'Bring It On!'
Bring It On
Renee Zellweger, Nurse Betty
''The Watcher'' tops the box office
All Bring It On
Now Cheer This: 'Bring It On' Terminology
Article
//
September 08, 2000
Eliza Dushku, Kirsten Dunst, ...
''Bring It On'' remains No. 1 at the box office
Article
//
September 04, 2000
Movie Review: 'Bring It On'
Article
//
September 01, 2000
Kirsten Dunst, Gabrielle Union, ...
Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union explain the week's No. 1 movie
Article
//
August 31, 2000
Kirsten Dunst, Bring It On
''Bring It On'' leads the box office
Article
//
August 27, 2000
Kirsten Dunst, Bring It On
''Bring It On'' could be this weekend's surprise hit
Article
//
August 25, 2000
Eliza Dushku, Kirsten Dunst, ...
Bring It On
Article
//
August 23, 2000
Steve Harvey
The ''Original Kings of Comedy'' website is standard fare
Article
//
August 18, 2000
Eliza Dushku, Kirsten Dunst, ...
Bring It On
Article
//
April 21, 2000
