Bridgerton (TV show)

Based on a series of romance novels by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton follows the lives and loves of the wealthy Bridgerton siblings.

Most Recent

Sienna Miller calls her time-warp drama 'Wander Darkly' the ‘hardest thing I’ve done’

Sienna Miller says her twisty, time-warp drama Wander Darkly was the ‘hardest thing I’ve done’

Plus, EW exclusively reveals a scene from the upcoming film, which also stars Diego Luna.
First 'Fate: The Winx Saga' trailer takes us to magic school

First Fate: The Winx Saga trailer takes us to magic school

The live-action adaptation hits Netflix in January 2021.
Julia Roberts to star in Apple TV+ limited series 'The Last Thing He Told Me'

Julia Roberts to star in Apple TV+ limited series The Last Thing He Told Me

Emma Stone to star in new comedy series from 'Uncut Gems' directors and Nathan Fielder

Emma Stone to star in new comedy series from Uncut Gems directors and Nathan Fielder

Oscar winner Emma Stone is planning a return to TV, and it sounds totally bonkers in the best possible way.
Anna Paquin responds to 'True Blood' reboot news: 'This is the first I'm hearing about this'

Anna Paquin responds to True Blood reboot news: 'This is the first I'm hearing about this'

Anna Paquin was among the first of the original cast to respond to news of the 'True Blood' reboot.
New 'Batwoman' season 2 trailer reveals the Batmobile, grieving Bat-team

New Batwoman season 2 trailer reveals the Batmobile, grieving Bat-team

The latest promo for the CW superhero drama's sophomore season reveals our first official look at the Batmobile.

Dave Bautista gives a 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' update

Dave Bautista gives a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 update

The Drax actor suggests "storylines have changed" in the Marvel sequel
The race is on to save Hope and Landon in first 'Legacies' season 3 promo

The race is on to save Hope and Landon in first Legacies season 3 promo

RuPaul just werked his way into the Guinness World Records

RuPaul just werked his way into the Guinness World Records

Ellen DeGeneres announces she has COVID-19

Ellen DeGeneres announces she has COVID-19, talk show shut down

Rafe Judkins peed blindfolded onto a 'Survivor' helicopter

Survivor Quarantine Questionnaire: Rafe Judkins peed blindfolded onto a Survivor helicopter

Bob Odenkirk gets his own 'John Wick' moment in first 'Nobody' trailer

Bob Odenkirk gets his own John Wick moment in first Nobody trailer

Watch Dierks Bentley transform into Dwight from The Office in hilarious 'Gone' video

The video, which PEOPLE exclusively premiered, follows Bentley as he acts out scenes inspired by Game of Thrones, Full House, and more.

All Bridgerton (TV show)

What to Watch on Thursday: Tom and Meredith battle COVID-19 on 'Grey's Anatomy'

What to Watch on Thursday: Tom and Meredith battle COVID-19 on Grey's Anatomy

TV // 11 hours ago
'The Office' star Brian Baumgartner to make $1 million in 2020 from Cameo bookings

The Office’s Brian Baumgartner to make $1 million in 2020 from Cameo bookings

TV // 15 hours ago
Leslie Jones finally makes MSNBC debut and yes, she also loves Steve Kornacki

Leslie Jones finally makes MSNBC debut and yes, she also loves Steve Kornacki

TV // 15 hours ago
'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' recap: I’m sorry, Valter

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City recap: I’m sorry, Valter

Recaps // 16 hours ago
Disney to reveal plans to significantly expand the 'Star Wars' universe

Disney to reveal plans to significantly expand the Star Wars universe

TV // 31 minutes ago
Dionne Warwick hits back at Wendy Williams’ comments about her tweets and 2002 marijuana charge

Dionne Warwick hits back at Wendy Williams’ comments about her tweets and 2002 marijuana charge

Music // 9 hours ago
'The Real Housewives of Orange County' recap: Shannon shuts down during shutdown

The Real Housewives of Orange County recap: Shannon shuts down during shutdown

Recaps // 18 hours ago
7 things about NBC's 'The Grinch Musical' that left us grinchy

7 things about Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical that left us grinchy

TV // 19 hours ago
See Timothée Chalamet rehearse for 'SNL' hosting debut with Pete Davidson and Kate McKinnon

See Timothée Chalamet rehearse with Pete Davidson and Kate McKinnon in SNL behind-the-scenes photos

TV // 19 hours ago
'The Challenge: Double Agents' premiere recap: Big moves and betrayals

The Challenge: Double Agents premiere recap: Big moves and betrayals

Recaps // 18 hours ago
'The Challenge: Double Agents' eliminated player speaks: 'I am my own worst enemy'

The Challenge: Double Agents eliminated player speaks: 'I am my own worst enemy'

TV // 19 hours ago
'Ratatouille' musical cooked up on TikTok will stage streaming benefit

Ratatouille musical cooked up on TikTok will stage streaming benefit

Theater // 21 hours ago
Jane Krakowski and Randy Jackson keep 'em guessing in first 'Name That Tune' teaser

Jane Krakowski and Randy Jackson keep 'em guessing in first Name That Tune teaser

TV // a day ago
'Mad Max' director George Miller's next movie 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' is now filming

Mad Max director George Miller's next movie Three Thousand Years of Longing is now filming

Movies // a day ago
'iCarly' revival with Miranda Cosgrove and original stars in the works

iCarly revival with Miranda Cosgrove and original stars in the works

TV // a day ago
Amazon's 'The Wilds' is a soapy teen survival drama

The Wilds is a soapy teen survival drama: Review

TV Reviews // a day ago
'Wild Mountain Thyme' works the bejaysus out of loony Irish romance

Wild Mountain Thyme works the bejaysus out of loony Irish romance: Review

Movie Reviews // 6 hours ago
Rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie arrested on drug and weapons charges

Rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie arrested on drug and weapons charges

Music // December 09, 2020
'One Day at a Time' executive producers reveal the stories you never got to see

One Day at a Time executive producers reveal the stories you never got to see

TV // December 09, 2020
Your guide to the 2021 TV premiere dates

Your guide to the 2021 TV premiere dates

TV // 3 hours ago
Late Greats: Tributes to stars we lost in 2020

Late Greats: Tributes to stars we lost in 2020

Celebrity // December 09, 2020
Veronica finds out about Betty and Archie in the first 'Riverdale' season 5 trailer

Veronica finds out about Betty and Archie in the first Riverdale season 5 trailer

TV // December 09, 2020
Lost 'Muppet Christmas Carol' song found at last, will be restored for future releases

Lost Muppet Christmas Carol song found at last, will be restored for future releases

Movies // December 09, 2020
Ariana Grande says 'Sweetener' world tour 'saved her life' in 'Excuse Me, I Love You' trailer

Ariana Grande says Sweetener world tour 'saved her life' in Excuse Me, I Love You trailer

Music // 8 hours ago
Michelle Pfeiffer has that je ne sais quoi in first ‘French Exit’ trailer

Michelle Pfeiffer has that je ne sais quoi in first French Exit trailer

Trailers // December 09, 2020
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com