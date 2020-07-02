Bridge of Spies

2015 movie

Most Recent

Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson, more returning to present
Oscars 2016: Mark Rylance savors his win the morning after
Bridge of Spies: Oscars 2016 cheat sheet
Mark Rylance on Bridge of Spies, The BFG, his play Nice Fish, offbeat awards speeches
The English actor on 'Bridge of Spies,' offbeat awards speeches, and 'The BFG'
Star Wars, The Martian, The Revenant nominated by Art Directors Guild
Paris attacks: Bridge of Spies, Jane Got a Gun cancel promotional events
Advertisement

More Bridge of Spies

Box office report: 'Spectre' earns second highest Bond opening of all time
Box office report: The Martian back at No. 1 as newcomers flop
Bridge of Spies reviews: What are the critics saying?
Steven Spielberg on Bridge of Spies: A thriller burning with old childhood fears
'Bridge of Spies': EW review
Bridge of Spies what makes us American clip
Tom Hanks struggles with a job offer in two new clips from Bridge of Spies

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com