Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
EW.com
TV
All TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
Recaps
What to Watch
Animated
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Horror
Reality
Sci-fi
Thriller
Movies
All Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Movie Previews
Music
All Music
Music Reviews
What to Watch
All What to Watch
What to Watch Podcast Episodes
TV Reviews
Movie Reviews
BINGE
All BINGE
EW's Binge Podcast Episodes
Recaps
Survivor
This is Us
RuPaul's Drag Race
Stranger Things
The Boys
The Blacklist
The Walking Dead
Better Call Saul
The Awardist
All The Awardist
The Awardist Podcast Episodes
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Books
All Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
All Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
All Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore EW.com
EW.com
EW.com
Search
Explore
Explore
Hell-raisers: The Boys season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Hell-raisers:
The Boys
season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Just because they're Emmy nominated doesn't mean The Boys are pulling their punches. Here, the team dives into what might be "the most insane season of TV ever filmed."
Read More
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
From Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Weeknd, here are all the artists who can't wait to get on the road again.
Read More
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of Top Gun: Maverick
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of
Top Gun: Maverick
The actors playing the next generation of pilots in the action sequel felt the need for lots of cocktails.
Read More
TV
TV
See All TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
Recaps
What to Watch
Animated
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Horror
Reality
Sci-fi
Thriller
Movies
Movies
See All Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Movie Previews
Music
Music
See All Music
Music Reviews
What to Watch
What to Watch
See All What to Watch
What to Watch Podcast Episodes
TV Reviews
Movie Reviews
BINGE
BINGE
See All BINGE
EW's Binge Podcast Episodes
Recaps
Survivor
This is Us
RuPaul's Drag Race
Stranger Things
The Boys
The Blacklist
The Walking Dead
Better Call Saul
The Awardist
The Awardist
See All The Awardist
The Awardist Podcast Episodes
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Books
Books
See All Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Theater
See All Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Events
See All Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Home
Boyhood
Boyhood
Share
Boyhood
Most Recent
Boyhood
The Snub That Still Hurts:
Boyhood
grew on audiences — but wasn't showy enough for the Academy
In a noisy CG world, Richard Linklater’s lovely, low-key coming-of-age drama was the quiet outlier Hollywood couldn’t quite wrap its head around.
Read More
Image
Patricia Arquette clarifies Oscar comments in 'Time' interview
Read More
Image
Oscar 2015: Winner Patricia Arquette's rally cry for wage equality, equal rights
Read More
Richard Linklater has always understood that life is a collection of small moments. Occasionally they feel meaningful. But more often than not, they seem unremarkable...trivial.
'Boyhood' costume designer on Mason's striped shirts and ditching the 'trendy'
Read More
Richard Linklater has always understood that life is a collection of small moments. Occasionally they feel meaningful. But more often than not, they seem unremarkable...trivial.
'Boyhood': Your Oscars 2015 cheat sheet
Read More
Two producers for 'Boyhood' will not get Oscar credit
Read More
Advertisement
More Boyhood
Golden Globes Eddie
Inside the Golden Globes: What we saw and heard off camera
Golden Globes: 'Boyhood' wins Best Picture, Drama
Golden Globes Patricia Arquette
Golden Globes: Patricia Arquette wins Best Supporting Actress
Boyhood 01
'Boyhood' and 'Grand Budapest' win top Golden Globe awards
Golden Globes Richard Linklater
Golden Globes: Richard Linklater wins Best Director, talks 'Boyhood'
GRAND BUDAPEST HOTEL
'Boyhood,' 'Grand Budapest,' 'Guardians' get Writers Guild nominatons
Richard Linklater has always understood that life is a collection of small moments. Occasionally they feel meaningful. But more often than not, they seem unremarkable...trivial.
Best of 2014: How Richard Linklater cast his 'Boyhood' star
Patricia Arquette is all-in for more 'Boyhood'
BOY, OH BOY By the end of the film the cast literally had aged 12 years!
'Boyhood' wins top prize at New York Film Critics Circle Awards
'Boyhood' leads Gotham Awards nominations
McConaughey, Reeves praise Richard Linklater in '21 Years' trailer
Good Kill
TIFF: Ethan Hawke on 'Good Kill' and his post-'Boyhood' blues
All Boyhood
Boyhood Trailer
Meet the nice guy who plays 'Boyhood's terrifying stepdad
Article
//
August 06, 2014
Boyhood
Patricia Arquette channeled the personal in 'Boyhood'
Article
//
July 18, 2014
Ellar Coltrane and Ethan Hawke
One Actor, One Kid, 12 Years, One Film. 'Boyhood'
Article
//
July 17, 2014
Richard Linklater has always understood that life is a collection of small moments. Occasionally they feel meaningful. But more often than not, they seem unremarkable...trivial.
Boyhood Movie
Article
//
July 17, 2014
BOYHOOD
'Boyhood': Watch Richard Linklater explain his cinematic experiment
Article
//
July 01, 2014
The Sound of 'Boyhood'
Article
//
May 23, 2014
Image
'Boyhood' trailer: Richard Linklater's film that took 12 years to make
Article
//
April 25, 2014
Boyhood
Article
//
April 11, 2014
BOYHOOD
Richard Linklater's 'Boyhood' gets summer release date
Article
//
March 28, 2014
Boyhood
Sundance 2014: Richard Linklater discusses his 12 years of 'Boyhood'
Article
//
January 21, 2014
Sundance 2014: Richard Linklater's entrancing 'Boyhood' captures the Zen of growing up
Article
//
January 20, 2014
Advertisement
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
EW.com
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.