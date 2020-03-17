Michael Moore: 'White guys' won't lead revolution against Trump
During an anniversary screening of 'Bowling for Columbine' at the Tribeca Film Festival, the Oscar-winning director discussed his one regret with the film -- not saying that men account for most U.S. mass shootingsRead More
EW chooses Michael Moore's highlights in film
EW recommends ''Roger & Me,'' ''Bowling For Columbine,'' and ''Dude, Where's My Country'' among othersRead More
Doc It To Me!
Nonfiction flicks real 'em in.Read More
''Columbine,'' ''Hours'' win pre-Oscar awards
The Michael Moore documentary and the Virginia Woolf-inspired drama top the Writers Guild awardsRead More
WINNER/MILESTONE OF THE WEEK
'The Singing Detective'Read More