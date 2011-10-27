Book of Mormon

Most Recent

Josh Gad says a 'Book of Mormon' movie would need to change with the times

Watch 'The Book of Mormon' in the style of 'South Park'

Meet the new 'Book of Mormon' boys: Ben Platt and Nic Rouleau

'Book of Mormon' musical headed to Utah in 2015

Tom Hanks boosts one very 'Lucky Guy'

'South Park' creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are opening their own production company

More Book of Mormon

'Book of Mormon' star Josh Gad to co-write 'Twins' sequel 'Triplets'

'New Normal': Andrew Rannells live chat on EW during 'Obama Mama'

Broadway box office: 'Bring It On' musical could use a bigger cheering section

On the scene: 'Book of Mormon' Fan Day, Josh Gad's last show

'Book of Mormon' star Nikki M. James on her Tony Award year

Mike Daisey, 'Jesus Christ Superstar,' and the Week on Stage

'Book of Mormon' offers free show to lucky fans

All Book of Mormon

Stephen Sondheim, Elton John skewered on 'South Park'

Article // October 27, 2011
Broadway box office update: Summer’s Winners and Losers

Article // August 30, 2011
'Book of Mormon' ticket lottery

Article // July 02, 2011
Book of Mormon Andrew Rannells

Article // June 10, 2011
Tonys 2011 performances

Article // June 08, 2011
'Book of Mormon,' 'Anything Goes' dominate Drama Desk Awards

Article // May 24, 2011
Tony Awards: 'Book of Mormon' leads with 14 nominations

Article // May 03, 2011
'Book of Mormon': Why Josh Gad almost turned down his star-making role -- EXCLUSIVE

Article // March 27, 2011
This Week on Stage: The 'South Park' team sets a new standard for the 21st century Broadway musical

Article // March 26, 2011
'Book of Mormon': Matt Stone and Trey Parker share their favorite musicals -- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Article // March 24, 2011
Jon Stewart is somewhere probably STILL raving about 'The Book of Mormon'

Article // March 11, 2011
'Book of Mormon' bows on Broadway: How offensive is it?

Article // February 25, 2011
'South Park' creators: 'Spider-Man' musical 'sucks' -- EXCLUSIVE

Article // February 24, 2011
'South Park' creators' 'Book of Mormon' to open on Broadway in 2011

Article // April 14, 2010
