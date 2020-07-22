Starz cancels Patrick Stewart comedy Blunt Talk
Blunt Talk has signed off the air. Starz has opted not to renew the series for a third season, EW has confirmed. The Patrick Stewart comedy, which was originally given a two-season order, aired what will turn out to be the series finale on Dec. 11.Read More
