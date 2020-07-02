Blue Valentine

Feedback: Jan. 27, 2012
A lovefest or Oscar nominees George Clooney and Viola Davis, Tim Burton remembers beloved ''Batman'' butler Alfred (Michael Gough), and more
Ryan Gosling is that rarity: a great, totally serious actor who is also a yummy sex-god movie star
'Blue Valentine' and 'Somewhere': The return of the American art film -- and, yes, that's a good thing
'Blue Valentine' release date moved up
'Black Swan' leads Critics' Choice nominations
Parents Television Council rips MPAA for 'Blue Valentine' rating change
'Blue Valentine' wins MPAA appeal for R rating
Holiday Movie Preview: 'Blue Valentine'
Sundance: Kudos to John Cooper for a year in which 'rebel spirit' really meant 'terrific films'
Sundance: Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams show you what acting is all about in the wrenching 'Blue Valentine'
