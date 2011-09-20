Blondie

Coolest conference call ever: Debbie Harry and Shirley Manson interview each other

EW listens in as the Blondie and Garbage frontwomen discuss their co-headlining Rage and Rapture Tour, kicking off July 5
Blondie drop Blood Orange collaboration, 'Long Time'

'Long Time' is the second single off their upcoming 11th album, 'Pollinator'
Blondie debut spacey music video for 'Fun'

Blondie announce new album ft. Sia, Charli XCX, Joan Jett, and more

Hear the first single, 'Fun'
Blondie reveal what they learned from touring with David Bowie in the '70s

Debbie Harry and Chris Stein look back on touring with Bowie and Iggy Pop during the Idiot World Tour in 1977.
Melissa Etheridge summer tour includes shows with Blondie, Joan Jett

Melissa Etheridge's summer U.S. tour will feature Blondie and Joan Jett on some dates

The Stories Behind Five Classic Blondie Songs (and One New Track)

Blondie says 'Nyet' to Sochi - Debbie Harry and co. reject invitation to perform at the Olympics

Blondie's Debbie Harry tells the stories behind hits old and new -- an EW exclusive

Article // September 20, 2011
