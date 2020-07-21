Bleachers (Music)

Most Recent

Jack Antonoff puts new spin on Bleachers song 'All My Heroes' in intimate performance

Jack Antonoff puts new spin on Bleachers song 'All My Heroes' in intimate performance

Read More
Lena Dunham directed Bleachers' bejeweled new video

Lena Dunham directed Bleachers' bejeweled new video

Alia Shawkat costars in the 'Don't Take the Money' clip
Read More
Bleachers drop new song featuring Carly Rae Jepsen, announce album release date

Bleachers drop new song featuring Carly Rae Jepsen, announce album release date

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com