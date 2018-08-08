Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
BlacKkKlansman
Chevron Right
BlacKkKlansman
Share
BlacKkKlansman
Most Recent
Spike Lee makes history as first black president of Cannes jury
Spike Lee makes history as first black president of Cannes jury
Lee will preside over the 73rd annual Cannes Film Festival jury.
Read More
Next
Rami Malek and Spike Lee bask in Oscars afterglow in post-ceremony portraits
Rami Malek and Spike Lee bask in the Oscars afterglow in EW’s post-ceremony portraits
Read More
Next
Spike Lee reacts to Donald Trump calling his Oscar speech 'racist'
Spike Lee reacts to Donald Trump calling his Oscar speech 'racist': 'No one's going for that'
Read More
Next
Spike Lee seems to think the Academy didn't do the right thing with 'Green Book' victory
Spike Lee seems to think the Academy didn't do the right thing with
Green Book
victory
Read More
Next
Spike Lee wins his first Oscar for co-writing 'BlacKkKlansman'
Spike Lee wins his first Oscar for co-writing
BlacKkKlansman
Read More
Next
Spike Lee pays tribute to 'Do the Right Thing' on Oscars red carpet
Spike Lee pays tribute to
Do the Right Thing
on Oscars red carpet
Read More
Next
More BlacKkKlansman
'BlacKkKlansman's' six Oscar nominations speak to film's timeliness, says Spike Lee
BlacKkKlansman
's six Oscar nominations speak to film's timeliness, says Spike Lee
Read More
Next
Spike Lee: 'BlacKkKlansman' Best Director nod wouldn't have happened without #OscarsSoWhite
Spike Lee says Best Director nod for
BlacKkKlansman
wouldn't have happened without #OscarsSoWhite
Read More
Next
Adam Driver on the 'surreal' feeling of earning his first Oscar nomination
Adam Driver on the 'surreal' feeling of earning his first Oscar nomination for
BlacKkKlansman
Read More
Next
John David Washington on 'BlacKkKlansman's powerful message receiving Golden Globe recognition
John David Washington on
BlacKkKlansman
’s powerful message receiving Golden Globe recognition
Read More
Next
John David Washington on the 'contemporary, time-sensitive subject' of 'BlacKkKlansman'
John David Washington on the 'contemporary, time-sensitive subject' of
BlacKkKlansman
Read More
Next
Spike Lee won’t comment on Boots Riley drama: It can only ‘dilute the message of my film’
Spike Lee won’t comment on Boots Riley drama: It can only ‘dilute the message of my film’
Read More
Next
Watch Spike Lee's
BlacKkKlansman
extended trailer featuring unreleased Prince song
Close
Close
Previous
'Sorry to Bother You' director Boots Riley has some problems with 'BlackKklansman'
BlacKkKlansman
author Ron Stallworth on his advice to John David Washington and his conversations with David Duke
BlacKkKlansman
: 9 big differences between the book and the movie
The Meg
takes a $44.5 million bite out of the box office
What John David Washington learned from
BlacKkKlansman
, Spike Lee, and dad Denzel
Next
All BlacKkKlansman
'BlacKkKlansman' is set in the '70s but exposes our current rot: EW review
Spike Lee's
BlacKkKlansman
is set in the '70s but exposes our current rot: EW review
Movies
//
August 08, 2018
Read More
Next
Topher Grace recut 'The Hobbit' trilogy into one movie to recover from playing David Duke
Topher Grace recut
The Hobbit
trilogy into one movie to recover from playing David Duke
Movies
//
August 01, 2018
Read More
Next
Spike Lee's 'BlacKkKlansman' wins Grand Prix award from Cannes
Spike Lee's
BlacKkKlansman
wins Grand Prix award from Cannes
Movies
//
May 19, 2018
Read More
Next
Spike Lee slams 'motherf—er' Donald Trump for not denouncing KKK in fiery Cannes speech
Spike Lee slams 'motherf—er' Donald Trump for not denouncing KKK in fiery Cannes speech
Movies
//
May 15, 2018
Read More
Next
John David Washington infiltrates the KKK in 'BlacKkKlansman' trailer
John David Washington infiltrates the KKK in Spike Lee's
BlacKkKlansman
trailer
Movies
//
May 14, 2018
Read More
Next
See Adam Driver, John David Washington in first still from 'BlacKkKlansman'
See Adam Driver, John David Washington in first still from
BlacKkKlansman
Movies
//
May 02, 2018
Read More
Next
Spike Lee, Jean-Luc Godard films join Cannes competition lineup
Spike Lee, Jean-Luc Godard films join 2018 Cannes Film Festival competition lineup
Movies
//
November 12, 2018
Read More
Next
Spike Lee's 'BlacKkKlansman' sets summer release date
Spike Lee's
BlacKkKlansman
sets summer release date
Movies
//
May 02, 2018
Read More
Next
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.