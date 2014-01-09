Black Sails

Michael Bay’s pirate adventure is a vivid prequel to ‘Treasure Island’

Most Recent

'War for the Planet of the Apes,' 'Game of Thrones' top 2018 VES Awards

War for the Planet of the Apes, Game of Thrones top 2018 Visual Effects Society Awards

Read More
'Black Sails' EP on the ironic, tragic, and fun series finale

Black Sails EP looks back on the ironic, tragic, and fun series finale

'We knew we wanted to bring these two guys as close together as they've ever been and have it end tragically,' says Jonathan Steinberg
Read More
'Black Sails' EP previews series finale: 'This was always intended to be a tragedy'

Black Sails EP previews series finale: 'This was always intended to be a tragedy'

'We’re saying goodbye to some relationships [that] were never built to make it to the end of this road,' EP Jonathan Steinberg says of the series finale.
Read More
'Black Sails' first look: Meet the newest badass, Israel Hands

Black Sails first look: Meet season 4's newest badass, Israel Hands

There’s a new pirate in Nassau! Check out an exclusive first look at David Wilmot as Israel Hands in season 4 of 'Black Sails'
Read More
'Black Sails' season 4 trailer 'calls for dark men to do dark things'

Black Sails season 4 trailer released

Read More
'Black Sails' heads to Treasure Island for fourth and final season

Black Sails: Starz picks up fourth and final season

Read More

More Black Sails

'Black Sails' casualty speaks out about 'traumatic' death scene

Black Sails: Death comes for fan-favorite character in XXVII.

'We've been making them root for pirates and this is what happens to pirates when they're caught,' the actor tells EW
Read More
Scene Breakdown: Tom Hopper on surviving a 'Black Sails' hurricane

Black Sails season 3: Tom Hopper talks surviving a hurricane in Scene Breakdown

Read More
Starz renews 'Black Sails,' orders Antonio Banderas project

Starz renews 'Black Sails,' orders Antonio Banderas project

Read More
'Insurgent' actor Ray Stevenson boards Starz's 'Black Sails' as Blackbeard

'Insurgent' actor Ray Stevenson boards Starz's 'Black Sails' as Blackbeard

Read More
Hear Nick Cave's new cover of Leonard Cohen's 'Avalanche' for 'Black Sails' -- exclusive

Hear Nick Cave's new cover of Leonard Cohen's 'Avalanche' for 'Black Sails' -- exclusive

Read More
Black Sails TV

Black Sails TV

Read More

Black Sails recap: Episode 4

The ship hits the fan. Or rather, the beach. Also, secrets are revealed secretly.

All Black Sails

'Black Sails' showrunner: No Jack Sparrow, no parrots!

'Black Sails' showrunner: No Jack Sparrow, no parrots!

Article // January 09, 2014
Read More
Starz' 'Black Sails' EP promises pirates without cliche

Starz' 'Black Sails' EP promises pirates without cliche

Article // July 15, 2013
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com