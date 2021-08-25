Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022 Movie)

Letitia Wright released from hospital after stunt injury on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set
The incident is not expected to affect the Marvel sequel's production schedule.
Angela Bassett says there have been 5 versions of the Black Panther sequel script
Plans for the sequel went through a lot of changes in the wake of Chadwick Boseman's death.
Marvel boss reveals Black Panther sequel has started production: 'It's clearly very emotional without Chad'
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' the highly anticipated follow-up to 'Black Panther,' began shooting at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta on Tuesday.
Michael B. Jordan says it's unlikely he'll return for Black Panther 2, but 'never say never'
We may not have seen the last of Erik Killmonger.