Black Mirror

Most Recent

'Black Mirror' creator not working on season 6 because we already feel depressed

Charlie Brooker gives an update on the dystopian Netflix series.
Watch Miley Cyrus perform as 'Black Mirror' persona at Glastonbury Festival

Cyrus came out in bedazzled attire to sing "On a Roll," her song from the singer's season 5 episode.
Miley Cyrus releases music video by her 'Black Mirror' character

Netflix to release Miley Cyrus 'Black Mirror' music video

'Black Mirror' creator weighs in on social networks banning users for 'hateful' content

Charlie Brooker: 'If you’re just going to let it run unfettered, that is on you'
'Black Mirror' recap: 'Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too'

More Black Mirror

'Black Mirror' recap: ‘Smithereens’

A man kidnaps an employee of a tech giant out of desperation to be heard.
'Black Mirror' recap: 'Striking Vipers'

'Black Mirror' review: Season 5 stops worrying and learns to love technology

What to Watch on Wednesday: A creepy, pink-haired Miley Cyrus on 'Black Mirror'

'Black Mirror' creator explains that 'Smithereens' ending

'Black Mirror' producers on that Miley Cyrus episode and a creepy pop star trend

Black Mirror creator discusses that unique 'Striking Vipers' relationship

All Black Mirror

Netflix sued over 'Black Mirror' by Choose Your Own Adventure publisher

TV // January 11, 2019
'Black Mirror' featurettes chronicle how 'Bandersnatch' was made

TV // January 03, 2019
'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch' actor leaves Twitter to focus on mental health

TV // January 03, 2019
All the possible 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch' endings, ranked

TV // January 01, 2019
11 Easter eggs in 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch' you may have missed

TV // January 01, 2019
How to watch all the endings of 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch' with no fuss

TV // December 29, 2018
'Black Mirror': Netflix releases 'morally compromising' interactive episode

TV // December 28, 2018
'Black Mirror' film 'Bandersnatch' gets a mind-jolting first trailer

TV // December 27, 2018
Miley Cyrus addresses rumor she's in 'Black Mirror' season 5

TV // December 12, 2018
'Black Mirror' return date leaks from deleted Netflix tweet

TV // December 03, 2018
'Black Mirror' creator reveals the secret inspirations behind ‘San Junipero’ and other episodes

Books // November 20, 2018
'Black Mirror' episode 'Nosedive' becomes a board game

TV // November 15, 2018
Emmys 2018 poll: Who should win for Best Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie?

Emmys // September 13, 2018
Early Emmy Plea: 'Black Mirror's Cristin Milioti reinvented sci-fi heroism in 'U.S.S. Callister'

TV // June 01, 2018
'Black Mirror' renewed for season 5

TV // March 05, 2018
Jimmi Simpson on the time he got plaster of Paris on his genitals for 'Black Mirror'

TV // March 01, 2018
Jimmi Simpson finally confirms he's in 'Westworld' season 2

TV // January 09, 2018
'Black Mirror' actor has bleak theory about his character's fate

TV // January 05, 2018
'Black Mirror' season 4, your burning questions answered

TV // January 02, 2018
'Black Mirror' finale recap: 'Black Museum'

Recaps // December 29, 2017
'Black Mirror' recap: 'Metalhead'

Recaps // December 29, 2017
'Black Mirror' hid two sneaky cameos in 'U.S.S. Callister'

TV // December 29, 2017
'Black Mirror' recap: 'Hang the DJ'

Recaps // December 29, 2017
'Black Mirror' recap: 'Crocodile'

Recaps // December 29, 2017
'Black Mirror': Here's the 'Hang the DJ' ending you didn't see

TV // December 31, 2017
