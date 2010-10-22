Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Black Eyed Peas
Chevron Right
Black Eyed Peas
Share
Black Eyed Peas
Most Recent
Black Eyed Peas partner with Oculus for 'Masters of the Sun' VR experience
Black Eyed Peas partner with Oculus for
Masters of the Sun
VR experience
Read More
Next
Black Eyed Peas sign with Scooter Braun
Black Eyed Peas sign with Scooter Braun
Read More
Next
Rihanna crowned best-selling digital artist
Rihanna crowned best-selling digital artist
Read More
Next
Ashanti to replace Fergie in the Black Eyed Peas? Not so fast. But we have a few ideas...
Ashanti to replace Fergie in the Black Eyed Peas? Not so fast. But we have a few ideas...
Read More
Next
iHeartRadio Music Festival Las Vegas: Black Eyed Peas, Kelly Clarkson, Alicia Keys, Jay-Z perform
iHeartRadio Music Festival Las Vegas: Black Eyed Peas, Kelly Clarkson, Alicia Keys, Jay-Z perform
Read More
Next
The Black Eyed Peas' will.i.am forgets lyrics, but cell phone saves his 'Party' verse
The Black Eyed Peas' will.i.am forgets lyrics, but cell phone saves his 'Party' verse
Read More
Next
More Black Eyed Peas
Justin Bieber at Billboard Music Awards 2011
Justin Bieber at Billboard Music Awards 2011
Read More
Next
The Black Eyed Peas jam all over the world in 'Don't Stop The Party' video: Watch here
The Black Eyed Peas jam all over the world in 'Don't Stop The Party' video: Watch here
Read More
Next
Rihanna's 'S&M' hits No. 1 on the Billboard hot 100 singles chart
Rihanna's 'S&M' hits No. 1 on the Billboard hot 100 singles chart
Read More
Next
Katy Perry's 'E.T.' spends third week atop Billboard hot 100 chart
Katy Perry's 'E.T.' spends third week atop Billboard hot 100 chart
Read More
Next
All-star Japan Relief album on iTunes now: Madonna, Gaga, John Lennon, Bob Dylan, Eminem, U2, Elton John, Justin Timberlake, and more contribute 38 hits to $9.99 comp
All-star Japan Relief album on iTunes now: Madonna, Gaga, John Lennon, Bob Dylan, Eminem, U2, Elton John, Justin Timberlake, and more contribute 38 hits to $9.99 comp
Read More
Next
Black Eyed Peas' new 'Just Can't Get Enough' video, set in Tokyo: Watch it here
Black Eyed Peas' new 'Just Can't Get Enough' video, set in Tokyo: Watch it here
Read More
Next
Britney tweets studio collaboration with will.i.am
Close
Close
Previous
Black Eyed Peas perform at Super Bowl XLV Halftime Show: Missing the feeling
Usher, Slash join Super Bowl halftime show
Katy Perry's 'Firework' bursts on top of Billboard's Hot 100 for third consecutive week
Funk legend George Clinton sues the Black Eyed Peas for alleged copyright infringement
Susan Boyle returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200 albums chart
Next
All Black Eyed Peas
Black Eyed Peas party 'Dirty Dancing' style in 'The Time': Hear their new single now
Black Eyed Peas party 'Dirty Dancing' style in 'The Time': Hear their new single now
Article
//
October 22, 2010
Read More
Next
James Cameron directing 3-D Black Eyed Peas movie: Would you buy a ticket?
James Cameron directing 3-D Black Eyed Peas movie: Would you buy a ticket?
Article
//
July 01, 2010
Read More
Next
The Black Eyed Peas, Shakira, Alicia Keys kick off the World Cup: Watch clips here
The Black Eyed Peas, Shakira, Alicia Keys kick off the World Cup: Watch clips here
Article
//
June 11, 2010
Read More
Next
Katy Perry leads Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, Black Eyed Peas return to top 10
Katy Perry leads Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, Black Eyed Peas return to top 10
Article
//
June 10, 2010
Read More
Next
Usher's 'OMG' climbs to No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100
Usher's 'OMG' climbs to No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100
Article
//
May 05, 2010
Read More
Next
Jonas Brothers, Black Eyed Peas, Miley Cyrus, Lady Antebellum and more join 'Good Morning America' summer concert lineup
Jonas Brothers, Black Eyed Peas, Miley Cyrus, Lady Antebellum and more join 'Good Morning America' summer concert lineup
Article
//
April 29, 2010
Read More
Next
Black Eyed Peas bring that boom boom pow to NYC's Madison Square Garden
Black Eyed Peas bring that boom boom pow to NYC's Madison Square Garden
Article
//
February 25, 2010
Read More
Next
Black Eyed Peas battle robots in 'Imma Be Rocking That Body' video: Watch their sci-fi adventure here
Black Eyed Peas battle robots in 'Imma Be Rocking That Body' video: Watch their sci-fi adventure here
Article
//
February 16, 2010
Read More
Next
Lady Antebellum tops the albums chart again, outselling Lil Wayne
Lady Antebellum tops the albums chart again, outselling Lil Wayne
Article
//
February 10, 2010
Read More
Next
Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Hudson, Ke$ha and more: On the scene at the annual Clive Davis pre-Grammy bash
Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Hudson, Ke$ha and more: On the scene at the annual Clive Davis pre-Grammy bash
Article
//
January 31, 2010
Read More
Next
Grammy rehearsals, day two: Taylor Swift, Dave Matthews, Maxwell, Green Day, and Black Eyed Peas
Grammy rehearsals, day two: Taylor Swift, Dave Matthews, Maxwell, Green Day, and Black Eyed Peas
Article
//
January 30, 2010
Read More
Next
Black Eyed Peas kick off Grammy weekend at the Data Awards
Black Eyed Peas kick off Grammy weekend at the Data Awards
Article
//
January 29, 2010
Read More
Next
The Grammy Nomination Rules: An Idiot's Guide
The Grammy Nomination Rules: An Idiot's Guide
Article
//
December 02, 2009
Read More
Next
Grammy Nominations Special: The Best and Worst Performances
Grammy Nominations Special: The Best and Worst Performances
Article
//
December 02, 2009
Read More
Next
Michael Buble tops the albums chart again; 'New Moon' soundtrack sees strong early sales
Michael Buble tops the albums chart again; 'New Moon' soundtrack sees strong early sales
Article
//
October 21, 2009
Read More
Next
Black Eyed Peas, 'Meet Me Halfway': Watch the brand-new video here
Black Eyed Peas, 'Meet Me Halfway': Watch the brand-new video here
Article
//
October 13, 2009
Read More
Next
Jay Sean's 'Down' dethrones the Black Eyed Peas at last on the singles chart
Jay Sean's 'Down' dethrones the Black Eyed Peas at last on the singles chart
Article
//
October 07, 2009
Read More
Next
Black Eyed Peas: Watch your back, Mariah
Black Eyed Peas: Watch your back, Mariah
Article
//
October 02, 2009
Read More
Next
Black Eyed Peas: biggest pop artists ever?
Black Eyed Peas: biggest pop artists ever?
Article
//
August 13, 2009
Read More
Next
Black Eyed Peas top the albums chart despite big Michael Jackson sales
Black Eyed Peas top the albums chart despite big Michael Jackson sales
Article
//
July 01, 2009
Read More
Next
Black Eyed Peas take the No.1 album spot
Black Eyed Peas take the No.1 album spot
Article
//
June 17, 2009
Read More
Next
Black Eyed Peas, "I Gotta Feeling": Does it have that boom boom pow?
Black Eyed Peas, "I Gotta Feeling": Does it have that boom boom pow?
Article
//
June 05, 2009
Read More
Next
What are your picks for the song of the summer? We've got a few ideas...
What are your picks for the song of the summer? We've got a few ideas...
Article
//
May 19, 2009
Read More
Next
Fergie says she will 'definitely' make a follow-up to 'The Dutchess'
Fergie says she will 'definitely' make a follow-up to 'The Dutchess'
Article
//
May 11, 2009
Read More
Next
Kelly Clarkson, Mandy Moore, and Black Eyed Peas: New videos!
Kelly Clarkson, Mandy Moore, and Black Eyed Peas: New videos!
Article
//
April 20, 2009
Read More
Next
Load More
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.